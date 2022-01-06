Damien Lewis & Sidney Jones return from COVID list as Ryan Neal enters protocols

The Seattle Seahawks will close out their season on Sunday when they face the Arizona Cardinals in a Week 18 showdown that will carry little meaning for the Hawks other than bragging rights within the division. However, as an ugly 2021 seasons comes to a close, the COVID issues which have plagued the team in recent weeks have landed another likely Week 18 starter on the COVID list.

So, while the Seattle secondary will now be down to its third string safety with Ryan Neal unlikely to play against the Cards, the return of cornerback Sidney Jones could help lessen the impact. In addition, Damien Lewis should be available to the team on the offensive line, which will make things interesting in terms of how Week 18 snaps are allocated between Lewis, right guard Gabe Jackson and third year man Phil Haynes. Jackson had played every offensive snap for which the Seahawks have been on the field this year prior to stepping off the field for ten garbage time snaps late in the 51-29 victory over the Detroit Lions. Whether the team will opt to let Jackson rest while giving more work to the younger Haynes and Lewis is certainly possible, but won’t be known until Sunday.