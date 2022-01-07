Seahawks at Cardinals predictions: Most analysts picking Arizona in season finale

The Seattle Seahawks (+230) are playing a “meaningless” game for the second week in a row, as far as their playoff chances go. However, they do have a chance to affect the playoff positioning of the 11-5 Arizona Cardinals (-290), who are still in the running for the NFC West title. At the time of writing, the Seahawks are currently 7-point underdogs on the road according to DraftKings Sportsbook. This is tied for the highest spread the Seahawks have faced as underdogs this year; the Seahawks faced the same spread against the Rams in Week 15, a game which they ultimately lost by 10.

After the Seahawks’ blowout of the Detroit Lions in Week 17, and with the Cardinals having gone just 1-3 through their last four games, some analysts like the Seahawks as a dark horse in their Week 18 picks. But most are still sticking with Arizona.

At Bleacher Report, all analysts are going with the Cardinals.

The same is true at CBS Sports.

As well as The Athletic.

ESPN analysts have some disagreement though. Out of ten analysts making selections, three like Seattle on the road.

