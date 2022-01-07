Sam’s Film Room: Should the Seahawks extend Rashaad Penny?

Throughout the first four seasons of his career, Rashaad Penny has been pretty disappointing in the NFL. Now this isn’t a hot take or anything like that, but when you’re drafted in the first round and you only break 500 rushing yards once in a single season and that happened in your fourth year, I think this is objectively true. Well, this past weekend, Rashaad Penny ran for his third 100-yard game of the season. Against the Detroit Lions, he finished with 170 yards on 25 carries, and he also scored two touchdowns. This performance also won him the FedEx Ground Player of the Week.

In my latest video breakdown, I wanted to go through his last four games and talk about what I saw on film. Based on his performances, is Penny proving that he has earned an extension with the Seattle Seahawks? Or is Penny just a flash in the pan, and they should move on?

This video is over 7 minutes long. So sit back, relax, and enjoy the show!

Note: If the video above does not play, please click “Watch on YouTube” or follow this link!