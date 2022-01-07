Seahawks’ DK Metcalf on contract extension talks: ‘I’m not trying to leave’

When the 2021 season concludes DK Metcalf will be heading into the fourth and final year of his rookie contract as a second round pick. That, obviously, means that this offseason the Metcalf will become eligible to receive an extension from the Seattle Seahawks. According to Metcalf himself, he is not trying to leave as he said Thursday on the possibility of extending his time in Seattle, “Of course. I’m not trying to leave.”

If this follows the usual course, Seahawks will get through the 2022 season and then get an extension done in summer, as they did last year with Adams, and have in past with other players with 1 year remaining. — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) January 6, 2022

As Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times add, if the Seahawks do what they have done in the past, they will sign Metcalf during the summer (Condotta actually says after the 2022 season but clearly means 2021). Condotta references the Seahawks’ most recent big extension on a rookie contract of Jamal Adams, which got done in August before the final season on his rookie deal (His 5th-year option).

Other notable recent extensions of players on rookie contracts both came in the offseason before their final year on their deal. Punter Michael Dickson signed his 4-year extension in June offseason, and Tyler Lockett signed his 3-year extension in 2018 right before the season in August just like Adams.

Due to his youth - Metcalf just turned 24 in December and is younger than 2021 rookie second round pick Dee Eskridge - and his on field performance over the first three years of his career, Metcalf could be in line for the largest contract ever given to a wide receiver. As it stands now that distinction belongs to Amari Cooper, who signed a 5-year, $100 million contract with the Dallas Cowboys in 2020.