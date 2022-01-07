Pre-Snap Reads 1/7: DK Metcalf believes running game is changing how defenses play Seahawks

Seahawks News

Like Kareem, Wagner has a world view that goes beyond ball – Sportspress Northwest

Among the many skills necessary to prosper as an NFL middle linebacker, the foremost is vigilance. At the vortex of 21 other large men running swiftly to make collisions, no detail can be overlooked in order to avoid having one’s head removed.

Seahawks at Cardinals spread, odds, picks and trends: Expert predictions for NFL Week 18 game – The Athletic

See odds, expert selections and storylines for the Week 18 game between the Seahawks and Cardinals.

DK Metcalf: Revived Run Game Changing How Defenses Play Seahawks - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Coming off one of the best games of his career in a win over the Lions, Metcalf explained how defenses have been forced to adjust schematically thanks to the emergence of Rashaad Penny and a much-improved Seahawks rushing attack.

Seahawks' Russell Wilson addresses no-trade clause relating to his future

Russell Wilson again discussed his Seahawks future as well as the no-trade clause in his contract during his Thursday press conference.

The great Seahawks and Russell Wilson debate: Salk, Heaps face off

When it comes to the past, present and future of the Seahawks, Mike Salk and Jake Heaps have different views as it pertains to Russell Wilson.

What's source of tension between Seahawks' Russell Wilson, Pete Carroll?

What are Seahawks QB Russell Wilson and coach Pete Carroll butted heads about? Mike Salk shares his theory, and how he thinks it can be fixed.

Thursday Round-Up: Seahawks’ Offense In Week 17 Win Was ‘What They Want To Be,’ Says Matt Hasselbeck

The former Seahawks quarterback broke down the Seahawks’ offensive game plan from Sunday’s big win over the Lions on Wednesday’s episode of ‘The Matt Hasselbeck Show’ on 710 ESPN Seattle.

How & why the Seahawks should prioritise the trenches « Seahawks Draft Blog

Off-season priority #1 — the trenches.

Growing DK Metcalf would like new Seahawks deal “of course” | Tacoma News Tribune

After a season with frustration, growth, new play caller Shane Waldron, Russell Wilson hurt, DK Metcalf wants a new Seahawks deal. “I’m not trying to leave”

NFC West News

Cardinals Preparing for Russell Wilson's, Seahawks' Best Offensively - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

The Arizona Cardinals bested the Seattle Seahawks earlier this season, but their opponents are coming off their best offensive game.

Arizona Cardinals 2022 schedule to be determined after Sunday’s game - Revenge of the Birds

The Arizona Cardinals are sitting in the second spot in the NFC West.

49ers Injury report: Jimmy Garoppolo throws for the third day in a row; Elijah Mitchell returns to practice - Niners Nation

No Trent Williams for the second day in a row.

Trey Lance Steps Into Spotlight | Football Outsiders

The 49ers' quarterback of the future may already be their best option in the present.

The Benefits of the 49ers Starting Trey Lance Against the Rams - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Analyzing the potential benefits if the San Francisco 49ers were to start Trey Lance against the Los Angeles Rams.

‘Challenge me’: Mercurial or misunderstood, Jalen Ramsey just needs to know the answers – The Athletic

Love him — or love to hate him — Rams All-Pro DB Jalen Ramsey has found what he's always wanted: to be valued and understood.

Los Angeles Rams' Thursday Injury Report for Week 18 vs. San Francisco 49ers - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

The Los Angeles Rams have released its Thursday injury report ahead of the Week 18 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers.

Why Rams GM Les Snead should be the NFL Executive of the Year - Turf Show Times

Snead had an impossible task ahead of him—upgrade the QB position with no 1st round pick, no money—he did it.

Around The NFL

What happens in NFL head-coaching interviews? 'It's not about the X's and O's, it's about the CEOs'

When interviewing candidates, teams are looking for who can lead their billion-dollar corporation. Here's how the process unfolds.

How the Bills expect to reach playoffs, vie for AFC dominance for years to come - Buffalo Bills Blog- ESPN

The Bills have made the playoffs in four of the past five seasons and should contend for years with several cornerstone players under long-term deals.

Week 18 NFL Picks - National Football Post

Week 18 NFL picks are on the table for the first time, with predictions for key divisional battles with playoff spots on the line.

NFL against the spread picks: Chargers-Raiders is a fun way to end the regular season

The NFL playoffs practically start Sunday night. Well, probably.

Aaron Rodgers-Hub Arkush uproar is perfect example of why media shouldn't vote on sports awards

Hub Arkush, the Chicago-based NFL writer and commentator, shouldn’t vote for the league's Most Valuable Player award.

Jaguars legend Jimmy Smith praises ongoing fan revolt, while QB Trevor Lawrence says he understands

Urban Meyer's Jacksonville Jaguars tenure was a debacle of historic proportions, but the now-fired coach wasn't the sole source of the team's issues.

Mike Tomlin, the Biggest Non-Loser | Football Outsiders

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin just set a record for consecutive non-losing seasons. What does that mean? Plus: odds on the new WFT nickname, and a look back at Tim Tebow's crowning achievement.

Week 18 injury report for 2021 NFL season

Check out each team's injury report for Week 18 of the 2021 NFL season.

Move The Sticks Podcast: Trucks or trailers, Chargers vs. Raiders preview, college free agency scenario

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move The Sticks.

Aaron Rodgers offers cryptic comment about playing future

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers made some cryptic comments about his future this week that hinted at the possibility of staying in Green Bay.