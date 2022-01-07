Lot of Seahawks could play their final game for Seattle on Sunday against Cardinals

The Seattle Seahawks will conclude their miserable 2021 season Sunday at State Farm Stadium when they take on the Arizona Cardinals. The large-beaked Hawks won’t be playing for anything other than potentially playing spoiler to the small-beaked Cards in a Week 18 Beak Week showdown that is more about bragging rights than anything else.

That said, when the Seahawks take the field, there are a very large number of players on the team for whom it could be their final game in a Seattle uniform, as the list of members of the team slated to be unrestricted free agents in March is far from short. So, without wasting any further time, here is a complete list of the Seahawks who will be unrestricted free agents at 4:00 PM New York Time on March 16 when the new NFL league year begins, along with the numbers of snaps they played for the Hawks.

CB D.J. Reed (924 snaps)

DE Rasheem Green (788 snaps)

CB Sidney Jones (652 snaps)

DT Al Woods* (619 snaps)

RT Brandon Shell (551 snaps)

TE Will Dissly (512 snaps)

RB Alex Collins** (257 snaps)

RB Rashaad Penny (210 snaps)

QB Geno Smith (203 snaps)

DT Robert Nkemdiche (199 snaps)

G/T Jamarco Jones (163 snaps)

*On COVID list and unlikely to play in Week 18

**On injured reserve and will not play in Week 18

In addition, the Seahawks have four players who will become unrestricted free agents by way of their contract voiding after the completion of the season. Those four players are:

FS Quandre Diggs (1,172 snaps)

LT Duane Brown (912 snaps)

TE Gerald Everett (595 snaps)

C Ethan Pocic (543 snaps)

In addition, there are of course several other players who could be playing their final game in a Seattle uniform for a myriad of different reasons, however, this post is not about them, as it’s about the players who will be unrestricted free agents in less than ten weeks.