Bobby Wagner will not play against Cardinals

The Seattle Seahawks and the Arizona Cardinals will play Sunday in the 2021 regular season finale for both teams at State Farm Stadium in a game that will not carry any impact on the the ability of either team to make the postseason. The Cardinals will be on the field during the Wild Card round of the playoffs, but for the Hawks, the Week 18 matchup will mark the last game of the year before locker cleanout on Monday.

However, due to a cruel twist of fate, All Pro middle linebacker Bobby Wagner will not be on the field, as the knee injury suffered on the first play of the Week 17 game against the Detroit Lions has Wagner listed as Out on the Friday injury report.

Bobby Wagner won't play in the season finale on Sunday. — Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) January 7, 2022

With Wagner out, it appears the defense will turn to a linebacker duo of Cody Barton and Jordyn Brooks for a second straight week as they look to upset the Cardinals. The first time these two teams played Cardinals backup quarterback Colt McCoy had a field day against the Seattle back seven, including targeting Wagner and Brooks extensively. Week 18 will be an opportunity to see if the Seahawks secondary can fare better against Kyler Murray.