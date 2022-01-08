SB Nation Reacts: Seahawks fan confidence still low, but it’s no longer rock bottom

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Each week, we send out questions to the most plugged-in Seattle Seahawks fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to join Reacts.

It’s not like Seahawks fan confidence could’ve gotten much lower had the team lost to the Detroit Lions last week. Instead, the team won comfortably in a 51-29 shootout, and that means an uptick in this week’s poll! Okay it’s still bad at 23% but it’s a hell of a lot better than 2%!

As you can tell, we’ve not been above 50% confidence since September. Even with the little bump midway through the season when the team was 3-5 and Russell Wilson was ready to return, things were still grim looking and then you know the story from there.

How about some national questions? NFL Rookie of the Year on the offensive side shouldn’t be a debate. There are 26% of respondents who incorrectly took Mac Jones and not Ja’Marr Chase, the man who is 4th in receiving yards and 2nd in receiving touchdowns. It ain’t normal for rookies to put up 15/266/3 on anyone, let alone the two-time defending AFC champs.

No here’s a tougher question for you fantasy football players... Chase and Tee Higgins or Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce? Over the next three seasons, which combo would you prefer to have? We might be prisoner of the moment for Chase and Higgins to be leading, but it’s not insane to think about when you factor in how young they are and how much better they figure to be very soon.

