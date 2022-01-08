Seahawks at Cardinals injury report: Trio of Seahawks ruled out, three more are questionable

The Seattle Seahawks have released their final injury report of the forgettable 2021 season and it features a cornucopia of starters, key role players, and a possible missed chance at a farewell.

After not participating in practice on Friday, TE Will Dissly and OL Gabe Jackson will be questionable for Sunday’s game vs the Arizona Cardinals. DE Carlos Dunlap will also be questionable after being a limited participant in practice. DK Metcalf participated in practice on Friday in a limited capacity as well with a foot injury, but he will be a full go for Sunday.

OL Brandon Shell will finish the year not suiting up for the final 5 games of the season and CB John Reid, who has played an expanded role over the last few weeks due to other corner injuries and COVID, will also be out on Sunday.

The major headline however is that legendary linebacker Bobby Wagner will not be able to go with the knee injury that he suffered against the Detroit Lions last week. It’s the first game he’s missed all season and his first gameday inactive since Week 2 in 2018.

Wagner’s contract is due to cost the Seahawks over $20 million in cap space next season, but save them over $16 million if he is cut or traded. So if the team moves in a different direction with all of the other possible moving parts, the 32-year-old future Hall of Famer could be going with them. If that is the end of Bobby Wagner’s Seahawks story, he will have suffered the same fate as Richard Sherman who never got a true goodbye after rupturing his Achillies in 2017 and then was cut in the offseason.