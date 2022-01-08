Pre-Snap Reads 1/8: Seahawks have a chance to end disappointing season on high note

Good morning!

Seahawks News

Seahawks at Cardinals spread, odds, picks and trends: Expert predictions for NFL Week 18 game – The Athletic

See odds, expert selections and storylines for the Week 18 game between the Seahawks and Cardinals.

Film Breakdown: Phil Haynes Mauls in Seahawks' Starting Debut - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

After not playing any offensive snaps this season, Haynes was thrust into a starting role due to Damien Lewis testing positive for COVID. Making the most of his first shot to start, he played with great physicality opening up run lanes for Rashaad Penny's career day.

Clayton: Seahawks' offense has chance to finish strong vs Cardinals

The Seahawks wrap up a tough 2021 season against the Cardinals. John Clayton breaks down the matchup between Seattle and Arizona.

Pete Carroll: Seahawks building off win, Collins' importance in 2021

The Seahawks will look to finish the 2021 season on a high note, and Pete Carroll is looking to build off last week's win over the Lions.

Seahawks production at DE a big disappointment of 2021 season

Pass rush once again became an issue for the Seahawks in 2021. Wyman and Bob broke down a surprising lack of production at defensive end.

Friday Round-Up: Calkins: Recent Offensive Surge Bodes Well For Seahawks And DK Metcalf In 2022

Matt Calkins of the Seattle Times wrote about why the recent surge on offense by DK Metcalf and the Seahawks could be a sign of what’s to come next season.

Curtis Allen’s week eighteen watch points (vs Arizona) « Seahawks Draft Blog

We are almost at the finish line of this incredibly disappointing season, with only a stop in Arizona to visit the Cardinals left.

Bobby Wagner out. Pete Carroll wants him on Seahawks forever | Tacoma News Tribune

Bobby Wagner will miss the season finale at Arizona. His sprained knee remains swollen. Pete Carroll says he wants Wagner to play for the Seahawks “forever.”

NFC West News

Cardinals Chase Edmonds, Rondale Moore Out Against Seahawks; Practice Notes - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

The Arizona Cardinals also ruled out rookie cornerback Marco Wilson for the game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Looking ahead at the Cardinals’ potential playoff paths - Revenge of the Birds

We know we’re in the playoffs. All that’s left is to figure out what seed we’ll be. Here are the scenarios at play for the Cardinals in Week 18.

49ers DC DeMeco Ryans: 'I have the utmost respect' for Rams WR Cooper Kupp as a receiver, blocker

49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans understands the challenge in front of his group in Week 18 against Rams WR Cooper Kupp and QB ﻿Matthew Stafford﻿. Ryans addressed their unique chemistry -- and Kupp's blocking ability -- ahead of Sunday's matchup.

49ers vs. Rams predictions: The Niners need “A” games from their “A” players - Niners Nation

We’re split on who will win Sunday.

Did Trey Lance Save The 49ers? - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Analyzing whether Trey Lance saved the San Francisco 49ers.

San Francisco 49ers TE George Kittle Previews Week 18 Game vs. Los Angeles Rams: 'It's Going to be Kind of a Bodybag Game' - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

George Kittle delivered some descriptive words regarding the tone he expects for the Los Angeles Rams vs. San Francisco 49ers Week 18 showdown.

Rams vs 49ers bold predictions: Cooper Kupp breaks multiple NFL records - Turf Show Times

Cooper Kupp and Aaron Donald lead their team to victory.

Around The NFL

The NFL can’t overlook the Raiders’ Hunter Renfrow anymore: ‘He’s just more talented than some people’ – The Athletic

An undersized walk-on at Clemson. A fifth-round pick in the NFL. Everywhere he's gone, Raiders WR Hunter Renfrow has exceeded expectations.

Antonio Brown questions Tom Brady's friendship, still wants to play in NFL despite breakup with Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Former Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown called into question the strength of his friendship with Tom Brady and aired his frustrations with what he saw as a lack of respect from the Bucs organization.

Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers to play in regular-season finale vs. Detroit Lions

Aaron Rodgers might not play the entire game vs. the Lions on Sunday, but he will play even though the Packers have wrapped up the No. 1 seed, coach Matt LaFleur said.

NFL Week 18 game picks, schedule guide, playoff picture, bold predictions, odds, injuries and more

What to watch for in every game. What's at stake for playoff races. Bold predictions. Key stats to know. And, of course, final score picks. It's all here for Week 18.

NFL Week 18 injury updates - News on Kyle Pitts, Jimmy Garoppolo, Lamar Jackson and more

The final week of the NFL regular season is here. Our reporters have the latest on the health of key players entering the weekend.

Reports: Jaguars to interview Bill O'Brien next week - National Football Post

The Jacksonville Jaguars are bringing in former Houston Texans head coach Bill O’Brien for an interview next week, multiple outlets reported Friday.

Aaron Rodgers responds to questionable rumor he would boycott Super Bowl: 'Dumbest f***ing story ever'

You may argue over who's at fault, but it's undeniable there is a constant swirl of nonsense around the world of Aaron Rodgers right now.

Lamar Jackson out in Week 18 as Ravens try and sneak into playoffs

The Baltimore Ravens will once again rely on Tyler Huntley with their playoff hopes in danger. Lamar Jackson was ruled out for Week 18's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, coach John Harbaugh announced Friday.

The Buccaneers vs. Antonio Brown | Football Outsiders

The wide receiver makes his case against his former employers. Plus: Joe Judge goes a little nuts, Ja'Marr Chase sets records, and more.

ESPN: Do Hot Streaks Entering the Playoffs Matter? | Football Outsiders

New from Football Outsiders at ESPN+: How much does it matter for a team to be on a hot streak entering the NFL playoffs?

RB Index, Week 18: Two players I was wrong about in 2021

Maurice Jones-Drew revisits his offseason rankings of all 32 RB1s -- and admits he was wrong about two players. Plus, a rookie climbs into the top five of his top 15 RB rankings.

Bears legend got insultingly low offer from team to return post-retirement

A Chicago Bears legend revealed this week that he once got an insultingly low offer from the team to return post-retirement.