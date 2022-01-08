Brandon Shell to IR, Kyle Fuller to the COVID list and Seahawks add 5 practice squad players to the roster

The Seattle Seahawks already knew they’d be without right tackle Brandon Shell when the close out the 2021 season against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, but on Saturday he was officially moved to injured reserve. However, that move was only one of a flurry of moves the team made Saturday, which also included Kyler Fuller entering COVID protocols.

The @Seahawks made a series of roster moves this afternoon, including adding one to the Reserve/COVID-19 list. https://t.co/QjI0QWDhJ7 — Seahawks PR (@seahawksPR) January 8, 2022

Replacing Shell on the roster is tight end Tyler Mabry, who has been on and off the roster at times this season as the Hawks dealt with injuries at the position. In addition, with Fuller joining Alton Robinson, Al Woods and Ryan Neal already on the COVID list, the Seahawks now have four players in the COVID protocols.

In order to address the holes in the roster for the team Sunday, Seattle took advantage of the COVID elevations to move wide receiver Cody Thompson, cornerback Mike Jackson and safety Josh Jones to the roster for the game Sunday. In addition, the team elevated wide receiver Aaron Fuller from practice squad using a standard elevation. Elevating both Thompson and Fuller to the roster for Sunday will give the team a full complement of seven receivers on the roster, so it might be interesting to watch how much the Seahawks play their starters at the position against the Cardinals.