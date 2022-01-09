Filed under: Sunday Night Football open thread: Chargers at Raiders By Mookie Alexander@mookiealexander Jan 9, 2022, 4:55pm PST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Sunday Night Football open thread: Chargers at Raiders Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Terry Pierson/The Press-Enterprise via Getty Images Winner is in the playoffs. The loser is out. It’s Game 272 and the last one of the NFL’s biggest regular season to date! Loading comments...
Loading comments...