 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Sunday Night Football open thread: Chargers at Raiders

By Mookie Alexander
/ new
Los Angeles Chargers Play Las Vegas Raiders at SoFi Stadium Photo by Terry Pierson/The Press-Enterprise via Getty Images

Winner is in the playoffs. The loser is out. It’s Game 272 and the last one of the NFL’s biggest regular season to date!

Loading comments...