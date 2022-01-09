 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

2021 NFL Season: Week 18 early games open thread

By Mookie Alexander
/ new
Los Angeles Rams v Baltimore Ravens Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images

The Steelers at Ravens is the most relevant 10 AM game. Winner is still alive for the playoffs... unless the Colts beat the Jaguars, at which point both Pittsburgh and Baltimore are finished.

One more week of RedZone! Enjoy!

Loading comments...