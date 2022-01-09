Seahawks-Cardinals 2021 NFL season: Kickoff time, TV coverage, radio, live stream, odds, more

The Seattle Seahawks (6-10) wrap up their 2021 NFL season on the road against the Arizona Cardinals (11-5), who have a chance to win the NFC West if results go in their favor down in Los Angeles.

This is an opportunity for Seattle to end a bad season on a high note and also play spoiler. If they beat or tie the Cardinals then they deny them the NFC West crown regardless of what happens in the San Francisco 49ers-Los Angeles Rams game. But in the bigger picture, this matchup could signal the end of an era. Russell Wilson’s first NFL start came in Glendale, and potentially his last game as a Seahawk could be at the same stadium (hopefully not). There’s a lot of uncertainty about this team after such a disappointing campaign that the outcomes could range from bringing all the key players back to cleaning house — quarterback and head coach Pete Carroll included.

But at least for one more Sunday and for three more hours, we might as well enjoy our last bit of Seahawks football until the autumn.

Here are all the details you need for this season finale, including broadcast information, live streaming options, radio commentary, and more:

TV Schedule

Date: Sunday, January 9th, 2022

Time: 4:25 PM ET/1:25 PM PT

Channel: FOX (check coverage maps here)

Announcers: Adam Amin and Mark Schlereth (reporter: Shannon Spake)

Location: State Farm Stadium | Glendale, AZ

Radio: 710 ESPN Seattle/97.3 KIRO FM (click here for additional TV and radio affiliates outside of the Seattle area)

Radio Announcers: Steve Raible, Dave Wyman (Reporters: Jen Mueller, John Clayton)

Current 53-man roster: Click here

Opposition site: Revenge of the Birds

Odds

Seahawks are 5.5-point underdogs and the over/under is set at 48 points, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.

Seahawks 2021 Regular Season Schedule

September

Week 1, 9/12: W 28-16 at Indianapolis Colts

Week 2, 9/19: L 33-30 (OT) vs. Tennessee Titans

Week 3, 9/26: L 30-17 at Minnesota Vikings

October

Week 4, 10/3: W 28-21 at San Francisco 49ers

Week 5, 10/7 (Thu): L 26-17 vs. Los Angeles Rams

Week 6, 10/17: L 23-20 (OT) at Pittsburgh Steelers

Week 7, 10/25 (Mon): L 13-10 vs. New Orleans Saints

Week 8, 10/31: W 31-7 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

November

Week 9, 11/7: BYE

Week 10, 11/14: L 17-0 at Green Bay Packers

Week 11, 11/21: L 23-13 vs. Arizona Cardinals

Week 12, 11/29: L 17-15 at Washington Football Team

December

Week 13, 12/5: W 30-23 vs. San Francisco 49ers

Week 14, 12/12: W 33-13 at Houston Texans

Week 15, 12/21: L 20-10 at Los Angeles Rams

Week 16, 12/26: L 25-24 vs. Chicago Bears

January

Week 17, 1/2: W 51-29 vs. Detroit Lions

Week 18, 1/9: at Arizona Cardinals (1:25 PM PT, FOX)