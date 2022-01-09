Pre-Snap Reads 1/9: Seahawks look to finish strong against the Cardinals

What’s the first thing that happens after the game ends this afternoon?

Seahawks News

Seahawks at Cardinals spread, odds, picks and trends: Expert predictions for NFL Week 18 game – The Athletic

See odds, expert selections and storylines for the Week 18 game between the Seahawks and Cardinals.

Analysis: The Unique Qualities of Seattle Seahawks RB Rashaad Penny's Recent Breakout and How (Un)sustainable It Is - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Rashaad Penny is having one of the best four-week stretches any running back could possibly have. But how sustainable is the Seahawks' newfound success on the ground, and how rare is the company Penny currently finds himself in? Ty Dane Gonzalez dives into the numbers.

Would Tyler Huntley be a good fit for Seahawks if Russell Wilson leaves?

Matt Hasselbeck is a big fan of Tyler Huntley. Brock Huard and Jake Heaps explain if Huntley makes sense for the Seahawks post-Russell Wilson.

'Unnecessary': Avril on idea of Seahawks moving on from Wilson, Carroll

Former Seahawks DE Cliff Avril thinks it's unwise for fans of the team to hope the franchise moves on from Pete Carroll and Russell Wilson.

Heaps: Seahawks must go after impact, not volume, this offseason

When it comes to the Seahawks and their offseason approach in adding players, Jake Heaps says it needs to be different this time around.

Bobby Wagner Ruled Out For Sunday, But He & Pete Carroll Are Both Looking Ahead To His Future With Seahawks

Seahawks injury updates from Pete Carroll ahead of their Week 18 game at Arizona.

The Opposing View: An Insider’s Look At the Seahawks’ Week 18 Opponent, The Arizona Cardinals

ICYMI: Five questions from Seahawks.com about this week’s opponent; five answers from AZCardinals.com senior writer Darren Urban.

The speculation is building ahead of the final game « Seahawks Draft Blog

Over the last 24 hours the rumour mill has suddenly picked up.

NFC West News

Arizona Cardinals' NFC West Title Hopes on Line in Regular-Season Finale vs. Seahawks - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

How to watch information, previews, injuries and key players as the Arizona Cardinals take on the Seattle Seahawks to close the regular season.

Saturday before Sunday’s regular season finale: What to watch for in Seahawks-Cardinals - Revenge of the Birds

Cardinals still have a chance to win the NFC West with a victory against the Seahawks and a 49ers win over the Rams.

49ers news: How Trey Lance showed encouraging signs of development against the Texans - Niners Nation

Breaking down what Trey Lance did well and what he needs to improve on, and why he will, from the Houston game.

5 Players to Watch in the 49ers' Must-Win Regular Season Finale at the Rams - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Analyzing the five players to watch in the San Francisco 49ers' must-win regular season finale against the Los Angeles Rams.

Los Angeles Rams vs. San Francisco 49ers Week 18: 3 Bold Predictions - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

Here are three bold predictions ahead of the Los Angeles Rams vs. San Francisco 49ers Week 18 matchup.

Rams-49ers Preview: How LA can knock San Fran out of the playoffs now! - Turf Show Times

Robert Finn & JB Scott give their final thoughts ahead of this heated divisional matchup.

Around The NFL

Tennessee Titans' Derrick Henry won't be in regular-season finale against Houston Texans, still expected back for playoffs, team source says

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry will sit out the regular-season finale against the Houston Texans but is expected to play in the playoffs, according to team source.

NFL playoff-clinching scenarios, schedule and seeding for Week 18 - Final NFC and AFC wild-card spots, division titles on the line

Eleven teams have clinched playoff spots, which means there are three spots left. Here are scenarios for every playoff-eligible team.

Dak Prescott breaks Tony Romo's Dallas Cowboys' single-season touchdown record in season finale

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott threw five touchdowns against the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday night to break Tony Romo's single-season team passing touchdowns record with 37.

Kansas City Chiefs secure AFC's No. 2 seed but still hopeful of getting the top spot - Kansas City Chiefs Blog- ESPN

The Chiefs needed an 86-yard fumble return by Nick Bolton in the fourth quarter to beat the Broncos and now turn their attention to the playoffs.

Bengals Backups vs Browns Starters in Cleveland - National Football Post

The Bengals Browns Prediction in Week 18 is Cincinnati backups vs Cleveland starters. Deeg says which team will cover the spread.

Dak Prescott throws 5 touchdowns vs. Eagles, breaks Tony Romo's Cowboys record

Dak Prescott went off on Saturday night, and passed Tony Romo to set a new Dallas Cowboys record in the process.

NFL winners, losers from Week 18's Saturday games: Cowboys, Chiefs make last statements

For the first time in 28 years, an NFL season has stretched into Week 18 – though back in 1993, the then-28 team league was experimenting with two bye weeks per club during the regular season.

Week 18 Open Discussion | Football Outsiders

The final week of the regular season will begin with teams jockeying for playoff position on Saturday, and close with a winner-makes-the-playoffs contest on Sunday night.

2021 NFL season, Week 18: What we learned from Chiefs-Broncos; Cowboys-Eagles

The Denver Broncos gave it their all but, in the end, it was the Kansas City Chiefs who prevailed in Week 18. Here's what we learned from K.C.'s season-ending victory.

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Saturday, Jan. 8

The Steelers need to win and some help to get in the playoffs. They got some help on the former front Saturday. CB Joe Haden and C Kendrick Green were activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Plus, other news from around the NFL.