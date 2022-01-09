Seahawks Inactives: Bobby Wagner inactive for first time since Week 2 of 2018

Sunday afternoon in Glendale, Arizona the Seattle Seahawks will close out their 2021 season when they play the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. While the Hawks are set to see their season end, the speculation regarding the status of Pete Carroll and the rest of the coaching staff has already reached fever pitch. Just as it was in 2017 when Seattle last missed the postseason, it’s likely that changes will be coming during the week, though the exact nature of those changes have fans wondering what the future will bring.

Before getting to those changes, however, the Seahawks will take the field for the final time this season without All Pro middle linebacker Bobby Wagner, who suffered a sprained MCL and sprained PCL on the first play of the Week 17 win over the Detroit Lions. Obviously, though, Wagner isn’t the only member of the team who will not be on the field Sunday.

So, the full list of inactives is: