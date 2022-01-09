Seahawks end 2021 season with entertaining 38-30 win to deny the Cardinals the NFC West title

The Seattle Seahawks (7-10) denied the Arizona Cardinals (11-6) the NFC West crown with a fun 38-30 victory at Glendale, but unfortunately the down note was the serious injury to safety Quandre Diggs, who was carted off the field in the 4th quarter.

Arizona needed a San Francisco 49ers win over the Los Angeles Rams (which they got) to have a chance to win the division, but the Seahawks weren’t there to lie down even after a disastrous opening series. Russell Wilson threw for three touchdowns, ran for another, Rashaad Penny rushed for 190 and a game-clinching score, and Travis Homer had a huge special teams play to rally the Seahawks to a 38-30 victory.

1st Half

Bad start. On the 2nd play of the game, Russell Wilson was strip-sacked by Chandler Jones and Zach Allen was there for the scoop and score. A touchdown in 12 seconds. Jones was unblocked but it looked as if Wilson needed to get the ball out quickly by design and he didn’t. 7-0 Arizona.

The response? The response was great. Rashaad Penny rushed for 30 yards on 3 carries and on 3rd and 2, Russ threw a deep bomb to an open Tyler Lockett for a 42-yard touchdown. 7-7 not even three minutes in!

No more scoring for the rest of the quarter, as the Seahawks stalled out at around midfield on their third offensive possession and Arizona went three-and-out on their opening series. But their second offensive series lasted into the 2nd quarter, as they embarked on a 19-play, 66-yard drive. They went for it on 4th down and 1 at their own 20 and converted, then had another 4th down converted via Rasheem Green’s offsides penalty. All of that just ended in a field goal, as Quandre Diggs made a 3rd and 1 stop on a run play. 10-7 Cardinals.

A 10-play, 75-yard drive by the Seahawks saw Russell Wilson convert on 3rd down three times, including a scramble to throw to Travis Homer for a big gain of 23, as well as a long ball to DK Metcalf for 31 yards. Tyler Lockett got in the end zone for his second TD on the afternoon. 14-10 Seahawks.

Arizona had a huge play to AJ Green negated due to an illegal shift, and more penalties backed the Cards up and forced a punting situation again. Seattle really should’ve been up 21-10 if not for a horrible Gerald Everett touchdown drop. A brutal drop, too. Wilson converted a 3rd and 16 to Tyler Lockett after an Everett OPI negated a Metcalf conversion... then Everett botched that. Field goal instead and that wrapped up the scoring in the opening half. 17-10 Seahawks.

2nd Half

Arizona came out of the halftime break energized, and they overcame an opening play penalty to still go 77 yards on just 6 plays. Poor tackling by Jordyn Brooks cost the Seahawks on a screen to Zach Ertz and then again on a quick out to running back James Conner, who busted through for a 20-yard tying TD. 17-17.

Wilson was picked off on a ludicrous overthrow to Travis Homer on the next possession. Jalen Thompson ran it back to the 1-yard line (although it looked like he was out at the 6 or even sooner than that). James Conner got another score to give Arizona the lead back. 24-17 Cardinals.

After punts were exchanged, the Seahawks offense got back on track again. Rashaad Penny had a 30-yard scamper to put him over 100 yards for the day, on the very next snap Wilson found a wide open Freddie Swain to tie things up at 24-24.

A crazy sequence occurred after a three-and-out by Arizona (sacks by Poona Ford and Kerry Hyder Jr, by the way!). Travis Homer was going to block Andy Lee’s punt, so Lee knew that but dropped the snap. He picked it up and then DeeJay Dallas forced the fumble, which Cody Thompson recovered!

Russell Wilson took advantage with a 6-yard touchdown run on 3rd and goal to give the Seahawks the lead again early in the 4th! 31-24 Seahawks.

Seattle inexplicably allowed a 3rd and 18 handoff to get a first down to keep Arizona’s drive going. Then sadly star safety Quandre Diggs suffered a nasty lower leg injury that led to him being carted off. Just an absolutely devastating scene. After the injury timeout, Arizona got into the red zone but stalled out and settled for a field goal. 31-27 Seahawks with 6:14 to go.

Rashaad Penny. 62 yards to the house for a career-long run and touchdown. 38-27 Seahawks with 4:37 left.

Arizona drove down the field but time was their enemy and they were only able to get a field goal. 38-30 Seahawks with 1:17 left.

Seattle got the onside kick and ran out the clock thanks to Mr. Penny! 38-30 Seahawks FINAL.

Seahawks Injury Report

Quandre Diggs was carted off with a lower leg injury.

Next week’s opponent

The offseason.