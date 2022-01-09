Filed under: 2021 NFL Season: Seahawks at Cardinals 4th Quarter game thread By Mookie Alexander@mookiealexander Jan 9, 2022, 3:47pm PST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: 2021 NFL Season: Seahawks at Cardinals 4th Quarter game thread Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images 15 more minutes left in the season... or maybe 25 minutes left?! It’s 24-24! Loading comments...
Loading comments...