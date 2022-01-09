Injury Update: Quandre Diggs carted off the field in fourth quarter

As the Seattle Seahawks closed out their 2021 against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday at State Farm Stadium in Week 18, above all most fans hope for no injuries. Unfortunately, however, the Ghosts of Glendale appear to have inflicted yet another serious injury on a member of the Seattle secondary.

Quandre Diggs is down on the field, being tended to by medical staff. An injury cart is coming on. D.J. Reed is visibly upset. — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) January 10, 2022

Fox did not show the replay of the injury Quandre Diggs suffered, but for those who were able to rewind on their DVR, it was apparent that he suffered a break to his lower leg. Diggs joins former Seahawks Richard Sherman, Kam Chancellor, Earl Thomas and Jeremy Lane who all suffered serious injuries on the same field.

Obviously, with the season all but over, there will certainly be those who question why Diggs was on the field with just nine minutes remaining until he would be looking forward to a significant payday as an unrestricted free agent in March. In any case, wishing Diggs the best in his recovery.