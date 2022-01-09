Injury Update: Quandre Diggs suffered broken fibula, dislocated ankle

The Seattle Seahawks have had a lengthy history of serious injuries at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, and this year’s trip was sadly no different.

Pro Bowl free safety Quandre Diggs, the team’s leader in interceptions and one of the most important players on the entire Seahawks roster, suffered a bad looking lower leg injury in the 4th quarter of Seattle’s 38-30 over the Arizona Cardinals. You could hear him in pain on the television broadcast and the cart was brought out. Players were visibly emotional on the field as Diggs’ season ended early and in such devastating fashion.

Pete Carroll confirmed that Diggs dislocated his ankle, which they thankfully were able to get back in place. He also broke his fibula, but the good news is he avoided ligament damage. If all goes well, he should be ready to play come Week 1 of next season.

"Heart's broken for him getting hurt like that. But he'll be back. He'll make it back. There's some months in here (for recovery) but he'll get back for the season next year and so that's the positive side." https://t.co/jakuj05Ajo — Curtis Crabtree (@Curtis_Crabtree) January 10, 2022

Diggs led the team in interceptions (5) and was the only member of the Seahawks secondary to start every game this season.

Of course, it’s impossible to ignore that Diggs was a “hold-in” prior to the start of the regular season with his contract soon to be expired. He was set to hit free agency in March and really cash in after another great year of play, and now he has to deal with surgery after such a catastrophic injury.

All the best to Quandre!