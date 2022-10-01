Pre-Snap Reads 10/1: Two areas where Seahawks must improve offensively

Seahawks News

Vision Board: Seahawks-Lions - Seaside Joe

Seaside Joe 1304: On Jared Goff, DK Metcalf, and second half scoring

Injury Updates, Mariners Shout-Out & More from Seahawks Coach Pete Carroll

Seahawks injury updates and other notes from Pete Carroll’s press conference ahead of the team’s trip to Detroit.

What To Watch In The Seahawks Week 4 Game At Detroit

Players, matchups and storylines to watch in the Seahawks’ Week 4 game in Detroit.

Pete Carroll Preview: Getting the Seahawks' defense right vs Lions - Seattle Sports

Heading into his team's matchup with the Detroit Lions, Seahawks HC Pete Carroll is looking for improvement from Seattle's defense.

What to know about Seahawks and their Week 4 clash with Detroit - Seattle Sports

What should you know ahead of the Seahawks' matchup with Detroit? Stacy Rost breaks down what stood our from The Huddle this week.

How missing Jamal Adams has thrown Seahawks' defense for a loop - Seattle Sports

Brock Huard explains why something that K.J. Wright pointed out about the impact of Jamal Adams missing from the Seahawks' defense jumps out.

Analysis: 2 Critical Areas Seahawks Must Improve to Take Next Step Offensively - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

While Seattle found some traction on offense racking up over 400 total yards in a tough home loss to Atlanta, two issues continue to prevent the unit from reaching peak performance with Geno Smith under center.

With Sidney Jones and Artie Burns healthy, Seahawks have glut of cornerbacks

And with the team declaring veterans Sidney Jones IV and Artie Burns — who began training camp as the starters but were waylaid by injuries — as healthy Friday, Seattle has seven healthy cornerbacks. Burns has not been active all season after suffering a groin injury early in training camp that he reinjured in the final preseason game at Dallas. Jones has battled a concussion and played in just one game this season.

Seahawks' Michael Dickson to return to site of 'The Aussie Sweep'

On Sunday, Seahawks punter Michael Dickson will return to the site of one of the craziest plays of his career. It’s known as “The Aussie Sweep,” and Dickson still can’t quite believe he pulled it off. With 2:18 left in the fourth quarter of a 28-14 Seattle win over the Lions on Oct. 28, 2018, the then-rookie took a snap in the end zone on 4th-and-8 from the Seahawks 3-yard line.

NFC West News

Cardinals putting a lot of eggs in the 2nd half of the season...will it work? - Revenge of the Birds

After a 1-2 start, Arizona could stay on schedule with a win, but will DeAndre Hopkins be enough to live up to expectations?

Three Arizona Cardinals Out, Six Listed as Questionable vs. Panthers - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

The Arizona Cardinals have plenty of players with their status unknown heading into Sunday vs. Carolina.

Los Angeles Rams Preparing for 'Elite' San Francisco 49ers Weapon Deebo Samuel - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

Ahead of Monday night's contest with the San Francisco 49ers, Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay and linebacker Bobby Wagner acknowledged the challenge that 49ers All-Pro playmaker Deebo Samuel presents.

Rams defense: Why I believe L.A. will have the top D in the entire NFL - Turf Show Times

Raheem Morris is just getting warmed up

Bobby Turner Returns to the 49ers Coaching Staff - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Legendary running backs coach Bobby Turner has returned to the San Francisco 49ers coaching staff after stepping away from the team in March.

49ers positional power rankings: Hats off to the secondary, who have been the best group on the team - Niners Nation

We have a new leader in the clubhouse

Around The NFL

NFL Week 4 picks, schedule, odds, injuries, stats, fantasy tips

What to watch for in every game. Bold predictions. Fantasy advice. Key stats to know. And, of course, final score picks. It's all here for Week 4.

NFL Week 4 injury report: Updates on Jaire Alexander, Keenan Allen and others

Here are the latest injury updates to key players entering Week 4 of the NFL season.

What we know about the injury to Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa, and what's next

What happened in the days between Tagovailoa's injury vs. Buffalo and Thursday's incident? Why was he allowed to play? Here's a look at the biggest questions.

Will Doug Pederson be welcomed by Eagles fans in his return?

The Jaguars coach returns to Philly, so we asked former coaches Shanahan, Parcells, Holmgren and Ditka about their experiences returning to the cities where they won a Super Bowl.

Trevor Lawrence validating hype in Doug Pederson's system; third year's a charm for Jeff Okudah

After a difficult rookie season, Trevor Lawrence is realizing his immense potential in Year 2. Bucky Brooks says it's all about "the three Ps." Plus, a former top-three pick suddenly living up to the hype and a 10th-year vet who has completely transformed

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Sept. 30

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown, RB D'Andre Swift ruled out vs. Seahawks

The Lions are poised to face off against the Seattle Seahawks without two of their top offensive weapons. Coach Dan Campbell ruled out Amon-Ra St. Brown (ankle) and added that D'Andre Swift﻿ (shoulder, ankle) is unlikely to play as well.