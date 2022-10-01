Seahawks downgrade Phil Haynes, elevate practice squad fullback

The Seattle Seahawks are set to take on the Detroit Lions Sunday in the Motor City in the first of two back to back early games. While the Lions enter the game with an injury report that is almost as long as War and Peace, Seattle was set to enter the game with about a clean an injury report as one is likely to find about a quarter of the way through the season.

However, Saturday afternoon the Hawks added to their injury report, downgrading guard Phil Haynes to Questionable, while also elevating one of the recently acquired members of the practice squad.

.@Seahawks injury update: G Phil Haynes (ankle) has been added to the injury report as Questionable; Elevate one from practice squad. #GoHawks https://t.co/eExk8vYEru — Seahawks PR (@seahawksPR) October 1, 2022

Cullen Gillaspia will likely fill much of the void on special teams lost after fourth year running back Travis Homer landed on injured reserve earlier in the week. After playing fullback for the Houston Texans and New York Giants earlier in his career, Gillaspia is listed as a linebacker by Seattle. Whether he is a linebacker or a fullback, the reality is that what Gillaspia is is a special teamer, having played 647 special teams snaps during his career, compared to just 24 offensive snaps.

So, for those fans hoping that the Seahawks might elevate one of the practice squad running backs to the roster for the game against Detroit, it appears as though the team will be content to roll with DeeJay Dallas as the third down back, with Nick Bellore serving as the emergency running back behind Dallas, Rashaad Penny and Ken Walker.