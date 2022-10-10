Post-Snap Reads 10/10: Seahawks defense capitulates in 39-32 loss to Saints

Happy 32nd birthday, Geno Smith!

Seahawks News

Seahawks-Saints: Final Score, Reaction, Stock Up/Stock Down

10/9/22, Seaside Joe 1314: A recap of what happened and a place to talk about it with other Seahawks fans

Instant reaction: Seahawks lose in New Orleans « Seahawks Draft Blog

Rashaad Penny in tears, on crutches, serious ankle injury | Tacoma News Tribune

Rashaad Penny was in tears. Tyler Lockett comforted him. The Seahawks’ lead back was on crutches, in a boot. Pete Carroll says it’s a serious ankle injury.

What The Seahawks Said Following Their 39-32 Loss To The Saints

Interviews, transcripts, and press conferences from Week 5 in New Orleans.

Reporter Bob Condotta grades the Seahawks’ performance in Week 5 loss | The Seattle Times

The Seahawks offense had another great week (minus a few plays), but Seattle's defense continued its struggles. Reporter Bob Condotta grades each unit.

Seahawks Defense Knows “Everybody’s Got To Do A Better Job” Following Loss To Saints

After giving up 39 points and too many big plays in a loss to the Saints, Seahawks defensive players know it's on them to lead the turnaround.

NFC West News

George Kittle rips 'crappy turf' after 49ers carnage in Charlotte

The Niners have have been banging this drum for years: Artificial turf isn't fit for NFL games.

Eagles move to 5-0 with 20-17 win in Arizona - ProFootballTalk

Sean McVay: "This is when you learn about people" - ProFootballTalk

49ers improve to 3-2 and first place in NFC West with win over listless Panthers - ProFootballTalk

49ers' defense loses Nick Bosa, Jimmie Ward, Emmanuel Moseley

Jimmie Ward broke his left hand, Emmanuel Moseley is feared to have suffered a torn ACL and Nick Bosa left with a groin injury.

Cardinals thought Kyler Murray picked up 1st down on final drive

After the game, it became clear the Cardinals believed they had a first down on Kyler Murray's run leading to the spike on third down.

Around the NFL

Falcons lineman 'unnecessarily' threw Tom Brady to ground, ref says

Referee Jerome Boger said Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett "unnecessarily" threw Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady to the ground, resulting in the roughing the passer call on a key third down late in Tampa Bay's win.

Source - Browns swap picks with Falcons for LB Deion Jones

The Browns have acquired LB Deion Jones in a trade with the Falcons, a source told ESPN. The teams agreed to swap late-round picks in the 2024 draft.

Jets relish Quinnen Williams' hit on Dolphins' Tyreek Hill

The Jets celebrated Quinnen Williams' vicious stiff-arm of Tyreek Hill in their 40-17 laugher over the Dolphins on Sunday.

Dolphins QB Teddy Bridgewater exits loss to Jets due to concussion protocol

Teddy Bridgewater was ruled out in the first quarter of Miami's 40-17 loss to the Jets on Sunday. The QB left with an elbow injury and was evaluated for a head injury. Miami said Bridgewater wouldn't return due to the concussion protocol.

Mike Tomlin open to all remedies after Steelers 'smashed' by Bills in Kenny Pickett's first start

What's the Steelers' next move after the team's most lopsided loss of the Mike Tomlin era? Judy Battista says the coach was leaving the door open to any potential fixes after being shellacked by the Bills.

2022 NFL season, Week 5: What We Learned from Sunday's games

Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Sunday's Week 5 action.