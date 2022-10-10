Post-Snap Reads 10/10: Seahawks defense capitulates in 39-32 loss to Saints

Happy 32nd birthday, Geno Smith!
Seahawks News
Seahawks-Saints: Final Score, Reaction, Stock Up/Stock Down
10/9/22, Seaside Joe 1314: A recap of what happened and a place to talk about it with other Seahawks fans
Instant reaction: Seahawks lose in New Orleans « Seahawks Draft Blog
Rashaad Penny in tears, on crutches, serious ankle injury | Tacoma News Tribune
Rashaad Penny was in tears. Tyler Lockett comforted him. The Seahawks’ lead back was on crutches, in a boot. Pete Carroll says it’s a serious ankle injury.
What The Seahawks Said Following Their 39-32 Loss To The Saints
Interviews, transcripts, and press conferences from Week 5 in New Orleans.
Reporter Bob Condotta grades the Seahawks’ performance in Week 5 loss | The Seattle Times
The Seahawks offense had another great week (minus a few plays), but Seattle's defense continued its struggles. Reporter Bob Condotta grades each unit.
Seahawks Defense Knows “Everybody’s Got To Do A Better Job” Following Loss To Saints
After giving up 39 points and too many big plays in a loss to the Saints, Seahawks defensive players know it's on them to lead the turnaround.
NFC West News
George Kittle rips 'crappy turf' after 49ers carnage in Charlotte
The Niners have have been banging this drum for years: Artificial turf isn't fit for NFL games.
Eagles move to 5-0 with 20-17 win in Arizona - ProFootballTalk
Sean McVay: "This is when you learn about people" - ProFootballTalk
49ers improve to 3-2 and first place in NFC West with win over listless Panthers - ProFootballTalk
49ers' defense loses Nick Bosa, Jimmie Ward, Emmanuel Moseley
Jimmie Ward broke his left hand, Emmanuel Moseley is feared to have suffered a torn ACL and Nick Bosa left with a groin injury.
Cardinals thought Kyler Murray picked up 1st down on final drive
After the game, it became clear the Cardinals believed they had a first down on Kyler Murray's run leading to the spike on third down.
Around the NFL
Falcons lineman 'unnecessarily' threw Tom Brady to ground, ref says
Referee Jerome Boger said Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett "unnecessarily" threw Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady to the ground, resulting in the roughing the passer call on a key third down late in Tampa Bay's win.
Source - Browns swap picks with Falcons for LB Deion Jones
The Browns have acquired LB Deion Jones in a trade with the Falcons, a source told ESPN. The teams agreed to swap late-round picks in the 2024 draft.
Jets relish Quinnen Williams' hit on Dolphins' Tyreek Hill
The Jets celebrated Quinnen Williams' vicious stiff-arm of Tyreek Hill in their 40-17 laugher over the Dolphins on Sunday.
Dolphins QB Teddy Bridgewater exits loss to Jets due to concussion protocol
Teddy Bridgewater was ruled out in the first quarter of Miami's 40-17 loss to the Jets on Sunday. The QB left with an elbow injury and was evaluated for a head injury. Miami said Bridgewater wouldn't return due to the concussion protocol.
Mike Tomlin open to all remedies after Steelers 'smashed' by Bills in Kenny Pickett's first start
What's the Steelers' next move after the team's most lopsided loss of the Mike Tomlin era? Judy Battista says the coach was leaving the door open to any potential fixes after being shellacked by the Bills.
2022 NFL season, Week 5: What We Learned from Sunday's games
Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Sunday's Week 5 action.
