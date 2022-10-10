Rashaad Penny Injury Update: Season-ending surgery required for Seahawks star running back

The Seattle Seahawks dropped their Week 5 contest to the New Orleans Saints, surrendering a fourth quarter lead they held for barely 90 seconds, but the loss on the scoreboard may not be the most painful loss on the day.

In addition, as most fans are well aware of by now, Seahawks running back Rashaad Penny suffered an injury in the third quarter and had to be carted to the locker room for evaluation. The post game update from Pete Carroll of a “serious” injury did not bring comfort to Seattle fans, and it was not long after that reports indicated Penny had suffered a broken leg. Now, Monday morning brings another update, and while not definitive it is not a great update for either Penny or for fans.

#Seahawks RB Rashaad Penny will undergo tests today on his fractured fibula to determine if surgery is necessary, source said, but the belief is surgery is coming. Penny would likely be out for the season meaning rookie Ken Walker is next man up. (Fibula, not tibia, is correct). — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 10, 2022

So, per Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Penny has a broken fibula that is expected to require surgery. Obviously, this is not a final update on the situation, but at this point in time it appears as though that will be the medically preferable route.

Wishing Penny a speedy recovery, and Field Gulls will work to keep readers updated as more definitive information becomes available.

Update: Penny’s season is officially over.