Seahawks claim running back Tony Jones off waivers

The Seattle Seahawks received the worst of news regarding starting running back Rashaad Penny, as it was announced on Monday that he would miss the rest of the season due to an ankle injury. The recovery time is expected to be about four months.

Rashaad Penny has suffered a season-ending ankle injury.



Come back stronger, @pennyhendrixx. pic.twitter.com/N5hDaY5rmj — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) October 10, 2022

As a result, Seattle claimed former Saints running back Tony Jones off of waivers on Monday to help fill out the running back room. It is a position which had gotten very shallow following not only this injury to Penny, but also given the fact that Travis Homer is on injured reserve for at least another two games after getting hurt in the Week 3 loss to the Atlanta Falcons.

With Rashaad Penny having suffered a season-ending ankle injury, the Seahawks claimed former Saints’ RB Tony Jones on waivers today, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 10, 2022

Jones is an undrafted free agent out of Notre Dame who spent parts of three seasons with the New Orleans Saints in 2020, 2021 and 2022. He has 59 career caries for 163 rushing yards in his NFL career.

Penny and rookie Kenneth Walker have taken the large majority of the snaps at running back so far in 2022, with Deejay Dallas having carried the ball just four times so far this season. Walker will likely now be the feature running back, with Jones and Dallas filling in behind him, along with Homer once he returns from Injured Reserve.