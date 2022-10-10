Seahawks-Cardinals game time could move due to Mariners playoff game

The Seattle Seahawks are currently scheduled to take on the Arizona Cardinals at 1:05 pm on Sunday in the second NFC West showdown of the season for the Hawks.

However, the start time of that matchup may now be in limbo as their neighbors across the street, the Seattle Mariners, play playoff baseball at home for the first time in 21 years. The Mariners are currently scheduled to face the Houston Astros in what would be game four of that best-of-five series, assuming, of course that a game four is necessary.

Pete Carroll says in afternoon presser that the Seahawks are in conversations about potentially moving their game Sunday to avoid conflict with Mariners. Said both sides taking right now to explore all options. — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) October 10, 2022

Nothing is set in writing yet to avoid this conflict, and the start time of Sunday’s Mariners game has not yet been officially announced, but some type of solution will likely be the outcome. Exactly how things could change, if they do, remains up in the air. Assuming they do play, the Mariners could see their game land in the late (roughly between 5:30 to 6:30pm start time), though that time slot is more likely to be given to the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres series.

At the end of it all, the Mariners and Astros could have their series conclude in three games, one way or another. But regardless, the two sides seem to be trending towards the “better safe than sorry” route.