Seahawks-Cardinals game time could move due to Mariners playoff game

By Lyle Goldstein
NFL: OCT 09 Seahawks at Saints Photo by Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Seattle Seahawks are currently scheduled to take on the Arizona Cardinals at 1:05 pm on Sunday in the second NFC West showdown of the season for the Hawks.

However, the start time of that matchup may now be in limbo as their neighbors across the street, the Seattle Mariners, play playoff baseball at home for the first time in 21 years. The Mariners are currently scheduled to face the Houston Astros in what would be game four of that best-of-five series, assuming, of course that a game four is necessary.

Nothing is set in writing yet to avoid this conflict, and the start time of Sunday’s Mariners game has not yet been officially announced, but some type of solution will likely be the outcome. Exactly how things could change, if they do, remains up in the air. Assuming they do play, the Mariners could see their game land in the late (roughly between 5:30 to 6:30pm start time), though that time slot is more likely to be given to the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres series.

At the end of it all, the Mariners and Astros could have their series conclude in three games, one way or another. But regardless, the two sides seem to be trending towards the “better safe than sorry” route.

