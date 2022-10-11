Pre-Snap Reads 10/11: Kenneth Walker III ready to roll for remainder of season

#np DOMi & JD Beck

Seahawks, Week 6: Extremely important notes you should definitely read

Seaside Joe 1315: On the importance of Kenneth Walker, Tariq Woolen's insane start, and Seattle's offensive and defensive struggles

Pete Carroll Gives Al Woods & Other Seattle Seahawks Injury Updates After Saints Loss - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

The Seattle Seahawks lost defensive tackle Al Woods and other key players to injury in Week 5.

With Rashaad Penny out, Kenneth Walker ‘ready to roll’ for Seahawks - The Athletic

Losing Penny for the season is a major blow, but this is why Seattle drafted Walker. Can the rookie second-round pick deliver?

Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett Is Red Hot Five Weeks Into The Season

Receiver Tyler Lockett continued his fast start to the 2022 season with a big game in New Orleans.

Monday Round-Up: Media Reactions To Seahawks' 39-32 Loss to the New Orleans Saints

Local and national media react to the Seattle Seahawks’ 39-32 defeat to the New Orleans Saints in Week 5.

Some thoughts after college football week six « Seahawks Draft Blog

This was a slightly different scouting week, with two big name quarterbacks not featuring.

Rost: Seahawks' D can't figure out how to slow down the onslaught - Seattle Sports

The Seahawks have too often been unable to stop offenses from bulldozing down the field, and it came to a head Sunday in New Orleans.

Seahawks RB Rashaad Penny out for season, Pete Carroll confirms - Seattle Sports

"It's going to take a number of months so he's gonna miss the season," Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said of RB Rashaad Penny's leg injury.

Seattle Seahawks on Yahoo! Sports - News, Scores, Standings, Rumors, Fantasy Games

It was a sobering defensive effort and the fourth straight week Seattle was unable to slow down the ground game of its opponent. Not surprisingly, the Seahawks have lost three of those four games. Carroll said the problems against New Orleans were in part due to Hill and his versatility to throw or run.

NFC West News

Sean McVay: Los Angeles Rams OL 'Not Good Enough' After Dallas Cowboys Loss - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

Sean McVay discussed the state of the Rams offensive line following the Cowboys loss.

Rams lose to Cowboys: These 3 plays changed the game and caused a loss - Turf Show Times

The Rams fell 22-10 to the Cowboys on Sunday. Here are three plays that changed the game.

49ers news: Jimmy Garoppolo’s efficient, turnover-free game leads to 49ers’ win - Niners Nation

When Jimmy Garoppolo doesn’t turn the ball over, this version of the 49ers are extremely hard to beat.

49ers 37, Carolina Panthers 15: Grades - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Grading the San Francisco 49ers position by position after their 37-15 win over the Carolina Panthers.

Frustrations at Home Continues to Haunt Arizona Cardinals - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

The Arizona Cardinals have a problem winning at home, and nobody seems to have the elixir.

Red Rain: PHI 20 ARI 17 Kliff Notes - Revenge of the Birds

The Arizona Cardinals with an opportunity to erase a 7 game home losing streak with the chance to beat the Philadelphia Eagles, the NFL’s last remaining undefeated team, came out flat as a 3 day...

Mistakes Made By Kliff and Kyler on Final Drive - Revenge of the Birds

These kind of weird mistakes the Cardinals keep making at the beginning and end of game is a reflection on how poorly the Cardinals practice. Kliff and Kyler are in their 4th seasons as a HC/QB1...

Around The NFL

2022 NFL season, Week 5: What We Learned from Chiefs' win over Raiders on Monday

In an instant classic rife with drama, controversy and stupendous individual efforts, it was Mahomes and Co. who hung on for a 30-29 Chiefs win over the Raiders on Monday night.

Starting with Russell Wilson, the NFL’s best and worst QB contracts: Sando’s Pick Six - The Athletic

Plus assessments of the Giants, the Packers' passing offense, Mike Tomlin's status, the Chargers' decision making and more.

Panthers fire coach Matt Rhule after 1-4 record: What's next

The Panthers let Matt Rhule go after losing 11 of their past 12 games. What does their future look like now?

How did the Eagles, Cowboys, Giants improve so much in 2022?

The NFC East is 11-3 outside the division, including three road victories Sunday. Are the top three teams liable to keep this up?

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Oct. 10

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Geno Smith is legit

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for a new edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast live from the Fantasy Lounge!

Time to panic?! Broncos, Rams, Packers among NFL teams under pressure after slow start to 2022 season

Five Sundays into the 2022 NFL season, it's getting late early for a number of teams. So, who should be most concerned by a slow start? Adam Schein provides his panic rankings, with a number of purported contenders dotting the list.

Kliff Kingsbury favored to be next fired; where will Matt Rhule land? - National Football Post

The first shoe to drop in the 2022 NFL coaching turnstile came as no surprise, with the Carolina Panthers firing Matt Rhule on Monday.

Reporter shuts down popular Christian McCaffrey trade rumor

A few reporters have shut down some popular trade rumors involving Christian McCaffrey and the Carolina Panthers and Buffalo Bills.

How 'sledgehammer, sword' powered Cowboys past Rams — and further eased pressure on Dak Prescott's recovery timeline

With Prescott inching closer to a return, Dallas' run game, defense and special teams keyed Sunday's victory. Only one, however, earned a catchy analogy.

After Matt Rhule's firing, Steve Wilks steps into unwinnable battle too many Black coaches have fought

I really wish Steve Wilks had told David Tepper thanks but no thanks.