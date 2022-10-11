Report: Seahawks add Bruce Irvin (yes, that Bruce Irvin) to practice squad

The Seattle Seahawks had often been rumored to be seeking linebacker help as they embark on a rocky transition from the Bobby Wagner/K.J. Wright era to the Jordyn Brooks & Friends era.

They had not been rumored to be interested in veteran Bruce Irvin. Until, well, now.

Reunion: The #Seahawks are signing their onetime first-round pick LB Bruce Irvin to the practice squad, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 11, 2022

Irvin was originally drafted by the Seahawks in 2012, then left in free agency for the Oakland Raiders in 2016. He returned to Seattle in 2020, appearing in just two games.

Then in 2021, a short stint with the Bears looked to be the capper on Irvin’s NFL career, as he did not latch on with a team this fall. Until, well, now.

Irvin, who will turn 35 on November 1, doesn’t have a sack since 2019. But the Seahawks pass rush has been anemic and their linebacker play has drawn constant criticism since Week 2. Through five games, Seattle’s pass rushers have combined for just eight sacks on the season and the defense is last in yards per play allowed (6.6).