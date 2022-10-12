Seahawks Reacts Survey: Is a 2-3 record the start you expected after five games?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Seattle Seahawks fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

New week, new Seahawks Reacts survey!

Beyond the confidence poll, we’re keeping it short this week with the other questions. The first one is about the Seahawks’ 2-3 record, and whether you expected it to be the team’s mark after five games. Most did not envision a playoff season or a winning record for Seattle, and at the moment they won’t have either of those things. But so far they don’t like a group that’s destined for 3-14 and pushing for the top pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. They have won two close games, lost two close games, and been blown out by what’s currently the best defense in the NFL. It feels like 2-3 is about right looking at the schedule and our preseason expectations, but you may differ!

The other question is about the Denver Broncos, whom we are paying close attention to given the draft picks the Seahawks have from them next year. Russell Wilson’s Broncos career is off to a rough start, and the team is not just 2-3 but almost everyone of great importance (including Wilson) is injured. Denver’s season has been the inverse of the Seahawks, with the defense playing at an elite level while the offense stinks up the place. Will Seattle finish with a better record than Denver, a preseason pick to at least be a playoff contender? Here are the remaining schedules for both teams just so you’re more informed:

Seahawks: vs. Cardinals, at Chargers, vs. Giants, at Cardinals, at Buccaneers (Munich), BYE, vs. Raiders, at Rams, vs. Panthers, vs. 49ers, at Chiefs, vs. Jets, vs. Rams.

Broncos: at Chargers, vs. Jets, at Jaguars (London), BYE, at Titans, Raiders, at Panthers, at Ravens, vs. Chiefs, vs. Cardinals, at Rams, at Chiefs, vs. Chargers.

