Pre-Snap Reads 10/12: More Geno Smith praise

Seahawks News

Seahawks pass rushing woes must be solved - Seaside Joe

Seaside Joe 1316: It’s been 5 seasons since the Seahawks could pass rush

Report Card: Top Performances in Seattle Seahawks 39-32 Loss to New Orleans Saints - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Yielding 235 rushing yards to Taysom Hill and the New Orleans Saints, the Seattle Seahawks couldn't find a way to get a badly needed defensive stop down the stretch, falling short in another high-scoring affair. Reporter Corbin Smith dishes out his top five grades and other notable performances from a tough Week 5 defeat.

Richard Sherman: Seattle Seahawks 'Have to Keep' QB Geno Smith Following Hot Start - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Richard Sherman took to Twitter to express his support for the Seahawks quarterback.

Seahawk Mailbag: The Future At QB, Running Back Depth & More

You had Seahawks questions; we have answers.

Tuesday Round-Up: Seahawks Quarterback Geno Smith Named Pro Football Focus Offensive Player of the Week

Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith was named Pro Football Focus’ offensive Player of the Week for Week 5

In celebration of Geno Smith « Seahawks Draft Blog

I wanted to wait until after the New Orleans game to post this.

Bump's Seahawks Breakdown: How Seattle's offense has evolved - Seattle Sports

Michael Bumpus shares what he saw from the Seahawks' offense in the Week 5 loss and what's changed from the start of the season to now.

Ready or not, it’s Seahawks rookie Ken Walker’s time to replace Rashaad Penny

Ken Walker was more prepared for the question than he was for the surprising acres of space he found on his first professional touchdown.

NFC West News

Lopsided Los Angeles Rams? NFL Power Rankings - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

Where do the Rams stack up in Sports Illustrated's latest NFL Power Rankings?

L.A. Rams trade deadline: It’s time again to “F them picks,” McVay - Turf Show Times

With porous offensive play and no momentum, it is time for Snead and McVay to make some big moves

How Eagles’ Coaches Game Planned Their 20-17 Win - Revenge of the Birds

It is no secret that the Arizona Cardinals’ defense has had more than its fair share of struggles reading and busting up screen plays of all kinds. A couple of weeks ago we highlighted how poorly the Cardinals tried to defend a TE screen to the Rams’ Tyler Higbee which led to a 26 “chunk yard” advance of the football.

Arizona Cardinals Drop One Spot in B/R Week 6 Power Rankings - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

The Arizona Cardinals drop just one spot in Bleacher Report's NFL power rankings after playing the Philadelphia Eagles tough on Sunday.

The Good, the Bad and the Ugly: 5 Takeaways from Week 5 - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

A mistake free week from Jimmy Garoppolo made the 49ers the only NFC West team with a win on Sunday.

49ers News: Jeff Wilson Jr. and Tevin Coleman deserve some credit - Niners Nation

49ers running backs Jeff Wilson Jr. and Tevin Coleman were excellent on Sunday against the Panthers

3 things we learned from the 49ers in Week 5: Jimmy Garoppolo and Kyle Shanahan are starting to gel - Niners Nation

They have to with injuries mounting

Around The NFL

NFL Power Rankings: Giants, Jets on the rise; trade ideas for all 32 teams - The Athletic

The Bills are back on top, the New York teams are moving up, and we've got (mostly serious) trade targets for each team.

Can the NFL fix the roughing the passer rule? Potential solutions

Were penalties on Chris Jones and Grady Jarrett warranted? Here's how and when the league could address roughing calls.

NFL Week 6 Power Rankings 2022 - 1-32 poll, playoff chances

Through five games, here's how we see the entire NFL. Where do the Bills, Giants and Titans rank?

Raiders' Josh McDaniels supports Davante Adams after incident

Las Vegas Raiders coach Josh McDaniels voiced his support for wide receiver Davante Adams on Tuesday, hours after a police report was taken on Adams pushing down a man at the end of the Raiders' 30-29 loss to the Chiefs on his way to the locker room.

Move the Sticks: Raiders vs. Chiefs recap, Geno Smith focus and optimism for Jets

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks.

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Oct. 11

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

Steve Wilks: My call to fire DC, special teams coach - National Football Post

Carolina Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks said Tuesday that it was his decision to fire the team’s defensive coordinator and special teams coach in the wake of Matt Rhule’s termination on Monday.

Sean Payton had interesting comment on Taysom Hill

Sean Payton is expected to return to coaching in the NFL at some point in the future, and he seemed to hint this week that he will be back sooner rather than later.

NFL Power Rankings: Panthers' Matt Rhule mistake is a reminder about college coaches

We could have saved Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper $62 million and 38 games of misery by showing him one list.

Meet Bailey Zappe, who has Bill Belichick suddenly hedging on naming Patriots' starting QB

Through three seasons at Houston Baptist University and a fourth at Western Kentucky, Bailey Zappe’s offensive coordinator peddled a seemingly counterintuitive axiom.