Seahawks announce flurry of roster moves

Tuesday reports emerged that the Seattle Seahawks were set to sign Bruce Irvin to the practice squad, bringing him back to the team that originally drafted him in 2012. On Wednesday the team announced that they had, indeed, officially signed Irvin to the practice squad, and also announced a handful of other moves at the same time.

In addition to officially signing Irvin, the team also promoted linebacker Cullen Gillaspia from the practice squad to the 53 man roster. Gillaspia has played a couple dozen snaps at fullback during his career, but has mainly been used on special teams, a role in which the Seahawks have deployed him since adding him to the practice squad.

Xavier Crawford was waived in order to make room on the active roster for Gillaspia, while also announcing the signing of wide receive Kevin Kassis to the practice squad. In order to make room on the practice squad for Irvin and Kassis, the team released defensive end Jabari Zuniga and offensive tackle Liam Ryan.