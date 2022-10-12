Dee Eskridge among trio of Seahawks receivers out of Wednesday practice for Cardinals game

It’s Wednesday, which means it’s the start of practice for the Seattle Seahawks ahead of their Week 6 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals. The most notable name on the DNP list for the Seahawks is Rashaad Penny, but he’s going to be on injured reserve soon so he’s only on here as a formality.

Of some concern is the fact that three Seahawks receivers didn’t practice, including rookie Dareke Young, Penny Hary, and Dee Eskridge. In Eskridge’s case he has an illness, so this shouldn’t be anything too concerning. Hart was injured mid-game against the New Orleans Saints, whereas Young didn’t play at all last week.

Gabe Jackson will be one to watch as he was subbed out for Phil Haynes in the 2nd half of the Saints game. Al Woods hopefully can manage his knee injury or else a horrific run defense basically becomes non-existent.

You can start sweating a bit on wide receiver depth if the DNPs for at least two of those three names continues into Thursday.

Here’s the full list:

Did Not Practice

WR Dee Eskridge (illness)

WR Penny Hart (hamstring)

WR Dareke Young (quadricep)

RB Rashaad Penny (ankle)

G Gabe Jackson (knee/hip)

DE Shelby Harris (hip)

DT Al Woods (knee)

Limited Participation in Practice

N/A

Full Participation in Practice

WR Marquise Goodwin (knee/back)

RB Kenneth Walker III (shoulder)

CB Justin Coleman (calf)