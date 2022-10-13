Sam’s Film Room: What’s happened to Darrell Taylor?

Just a season ago, I considered Darrell Taylor to be one of the rising stars in the NFL. After consistently winning his matchups off the edge, Taylor seemed to have the whole package as a pass rusher. He could win outside with speed, inside on a spin move, and he had the ability to bull rush a blocker if neither of those moves were working. These high-quality traits made me very bullish for his future. Unfortunately, his 2022 season has not gone well. His pressure rate has gone down significantly and his moves have been much less effective.

In this video, I wanted to see what was happening to Taylor. Is it the new defensive scheme under Clint Hurtt that the Seattle Seahawks are running? Or is Taylor doing something different than last year that’s causing him to fall in pressure rate?

This video is about 7 minutes long. So sit back, relax, and enjoy the show! If the video above does not play, please click “Watch on YouTube” or follow this link!