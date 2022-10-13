Pre-Snap Reads 10/13: Ryan Neal knows defense is letting the team down

#goms

Seahawks News

Seahawks schedule could lead to "Geno MVP!" chants for another 2 months

Seaside Joe 1317: The stats are good, some of the throws are great, what's ahead for Geno's offense?

Bruce Irvin Rejoins Seattle Seahawks in 'Terrific Shape,' Could Potentially Play vs. Arizona Cardinals - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

After signing with the practice squad on Tuesday, Bruce Irvin will have a shot to play soon for the Seattle Seahawks, though coach Pete Carroll seems interested in being patient with the veteran edge defender rather than rushing him back onto the field.

College football week six draft notes « Seahawks Draft Blog

On top of my usual quarterback scouting, I’ve been pouring over tape looking for any draft-eligible non-quarterbacks who catch the eye. Today I wanted to highlight a few names before going into my QB notes.

Geno Smith’s next contract keeps growing, and Seahawks have to consider paying up - The Athletic

Two months ago, Smith was competing with Drew Lock to start. Now, the Seahawks might have to back up the Brink's truck to keep him around.

Wednesday Round-Up: Seahawks Legend Marshawn Lynch To Join Amazon's 'Thursday Night Football'

Seahawks Legend Marshawn Lynch will join Super Bowl teammate Richard Sherman as part of Amazon’s Thursday Night Football broadcast.

The Opposing View: An Insider’s Look At The Seahawks’ Week 6 Opponent, The Arizona Cardinals.

Five questions from Seahawks.com; five answers from azcardinals.com senior writer Darren Urban.

The Seahawks' defense continues to stifle the team's momentum - Seattle Seahawks Blog- ESPN

Seattle's defense has allowed 84 points over the last two games, the franchise's most in consecutive games since 1983.

K.J. Wright: Seahawks QB Geno Smith playing good enough for deal - Seattle Sports

"You know what good quarterbacks look like. Geno is playing some really good football," K.J. Wright says of Seahawks QB Geno Smith.

Rashaad Penny successful surgery on 3 leg issues. Expected to play in 2023. For Seahawks?

Rashaad Penny’s major injury was triply bad.

Those who’ve been around Seahawks defense a day or 3 know they are letting down a legacy

Ryan Neal declared what some of the few remaining veterans of Seahawks seasons past have to be thinking.

NFC West News

Sean McVay: How Rams WR Tutu Atwell Can Provide 'A Spark' For Los Angeles Offense - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

Sean McVay discussed Tutu Atwell's first catch and the impact he can have on the Rams offense.

Los Angeles Rams vs Carolina Panthers: McVay has to trust the run game - Turf Show Times

Both the running and passing game are struggling

Arizona Cardinals news: Kliff Kingsbury isn’t on hot seat, but Vance Joseph might be a better coach - Revenge of the Birds

Kliff Kingsbury isn’t getting fired this year. But he might not even be the best coach on his team.

Arizona Cardinals Safety Budda Baker Excited for Return to Seattle - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker, a Washington native, is excited for his return home to Seattle.

Kyle Shanahan on 49ers CB Charvarius Ward: "He's Been What We Hoped For" - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Signing Charvarius Ward was the first time the 49ers really invested heavily in a cornerback.

49ers news - 6 Garoppolo plays from Week 5: Jimmy G. was money on third downs - Niners Nation

Five third-down throws and a scramble that we need to see more of

Around The NFL

NFL players know how to game league’s sideline concussion tests - The Athletic

When dealing with whether to pull someone off the field because of a suspected concussion, players often have to diagnose themselves.

What makes Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen so hard to stop?

We asked players and coaches around the league what makes the quarterbacks of the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills so great -- and so difficult to slow down.

Cowboys-Eagles SNF clash promises NFC East fireworks - Philadelphia Eagles- ESPN

Dallas and Philly boast two of the league's best defenses and a pair of surging QBs in one of the most exciting division matchups yet.

Week 6 injury report for 2022 NFL season

NFL.com tracks each team's injuries ahead of Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season.

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Time to trade for Josh Jacobs

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for a special new edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast live from the Fantasy Lounge! The hosts start with discussing the biggest news from around the league, break down the Week 6 match ups, give you their sleepers.

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Oct. 12

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

Bill Belichick has intriguing response to Patriots' QB situation

New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick was evasive when asked about his starting quarterback once Mac Jones is healthy.

Davante Adams shove, Carolina Panthers fire Matt Rhule, Ron Rivera criticizes Carson Wentz & the rise of Bailey Zappe?

Two Monday Night Football games. Two very different instances of a player shoving a non-player to the ground, resulting in legal action. That was the scene for the second week in a row, this time coming out of Kansas City where Las Vegas Raiders WR Davante Adams shoved a photographer to the ground following the team's 29-30 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

From Matt Rhule flop to missing on Matthew Stafford, Panthers' David Tepper is paying hefty price for lessons in NFL ownership

In the first year of his sole ownership of an NFL franchise, David Tepper was in the backseat of an automobile heading south on a freeway from Charlotte, North Carolina.