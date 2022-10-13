Cigar Thoughts Podcast, Episode 36: Chuck Powell

One of my favorite people in the industry is Chuck Powell, who hosts the morning drive-time show at KJR Sports Talk Radio. He is so damn good at what he does and has been exceedingly kind to me over the last few years. He’s also incredibly smart and brings a unique approach to Seattle sports, so I was thrilled when he agreed to come on the show.

The ensuing hour covers the following topics:

*The sustainability of the offense

*The historical struggles of the defense

*Whether the rebuild is on track

*#KWIIISZN

*How SEA beats AZ on Sunday

One of the more fun conversations Mike and I have had since we started doing this show!

