‘Thursday Night Football’ picks, odds, and open thread: Commanders at Bears

Welcome to Thursday Night Football and another marquee matchup brought to you courtesy of Amazon and the billions of dollars they paid for the rights to stream this game into millions of homes.

The two big questions this week are:

One. Will the post-game be more entertaining than the actual game? That was certainly the case with last week’s touchdown-free turd fest which some considered the worst football game EVER.

Two. Could Marshawn Lynch’s “N Yo’ City” pregame segment become the best part of the TNF broadcast? My money is on YES!

Turning our attention to tonight’s matchup, we have the Washington Commanders facing the Chicago Bears in a primetime battle featuring:

The suddenly-nomadic Carson Wentz, whose coach sort of threw him under the bus this week despite the fact that Wentz is averaging 278 yards per game and has more TD passes (10) than anyone else in his division (and only 1 less than anyone else in the NFC).

The Tebow-esque Justin Fields, whose stat line through 5 games is 49-of-88 (55.7%) for 679 yards (135.8 per contest) with 3 TDs, 4 INTs, a passer rating of 73.7, and a QBR of 37.1.

Chicago’s 5th-ranked rushing attack (157.4 yards per game) vs. a Washington team that allows an average of 110.6 yards per game (#14 overall).

DraftKings Sportsbook has Washington (-115) favored by a single point over Chicago (-105) with the Over/Under at 38 points.

For what it’s worth, through the first 5 weeks of Thursday Night games, the favorite is 4-1 and the Under is undefeated (and would have been so last week even if you doubled each team’s score).

The Field Gulls staff picks are below. As always, make your own picks in the Comments.