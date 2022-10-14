Pre-Snap Reads 10/14: Can Bruce Irvin help fix the Seahawks’ defense?

Seahawks News

Who are the Arizona Cardinals? - Seaside Joe

Seaside Joe 1318: The Cardinals banked on Kliff Kingsbury and Kyler Murray, but that seems to have left them in debt

Big Play DK: Metcalf Remains Seahawks Most Explosive Offensive Weapon - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Over the past two weeks, Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf has logged five receptions of 20 yards or more and two for more than 40 yards.

Can Bruce Irvin help Seahawks’ dismal run defense? - The Athletic

Seattle is last in the NFL in run defense, and now top run-stuffer Al Woods is banged up. Some help from Irvin would be a huge boost.

Week 6 Injury Report: Seahawks vs. Cardinals

Details on the Seahawks’ injury situation heading into their Week 6 game against the Cardinals, including Thursday's practice participation.

Thursday Round-Up: ESPN Ranks Tariq Woolen As No. 6 Most-Impressive Rookie of 2022

Seahawks rookie cornerback Tariq Woolen comes in at No. 6 on ESPN’s Top-10 rookie performers list for the first five weeks of the 2022 NFL season.

The Plan For Bruce Irvin & Other Takeaways From Seahawks Coach Pete Carroll’s Wednesday Press Conference.

News and notes from Seahawks coach Pete Carroll’s Wednesday press conference.

New live stream with Jeff Simmons « Seahawks Draft Blog

The big Seahawks debate with Rob Staton and Jeff Simmons

Bruce Irvin back with Seahawks, could be teacher as much as contributor - Seattle Sports

Bruce Irvin was a surprise addition to the Seahawks practice squad this week, brought back for another shot at becoming a contributor.

Seahawks DC Clint Hurtt on missed tackles: ‘We’re missing the critical ones’

The most frustrating element od watching the Seahawks this season has been missed tackles. This has been an issue early in the season for three straight years now and it’s the primary reason why this team has a losing record and we’re not talking about Geno Smith in the early MVP conversation.

NFC West News

Los Angeles Rams OT Joe Noteboom 'Developing - But Is He Running Out of Time? - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

The Los Angeles Rams made a significant investment in left tackle Joe Noteboom this offseason, but his early-season struggles seem to have Rams coach Sean McVay growing impatient.

Rams vs. Panthers week 6 preview: LA could lose to Carolina - Turf Show Times

After two consecutive losses, Los Angeles looks to get back on track against a struggling Carolina team

Rams-Panthers: Would starting Matt Skura and Oday Aboushi give LA a boost? - Turf Show Times

Matthew Stafford needs help to jump-start the offense, and improved pass protection would go a long way

Cardinals Reacts Survey: Week 6 - Revenge of the Birds

Are you confident the Cardinals are headed in the right direction?

Arizona Cardinals Thursday Injury Report: J.J. Watt Limited - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

The Arizona Cardinals released their Thursday injury report for Week 5's matchup vs. Seattle.

Will the 49ers Ground (and Pound) the Atlanta Falcons? - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Analyzing the likelihood that a banged-up San Francisco 49ers team will beat the Atlanta Falcons on the road this Sunday.

49ers injury report: Ty Davis-Price and Robbie Gould practice in full; Kinlaw remains out - Niners Nation

Will we see Kinlaw any time soon?

49ers news: What is the magic number for the 49ers offense? - Niners Nation

With the defense hurting, the 49ers offense must score more points

Around The NFL

Which NFL sub-.500 teams can save their season before it’s too late? - The Athletic

It might not be too late for struggling teams to turn things around, but it's getting close. Who's likeliest to salvage their 2022 seasons?

Washington Commanders survive late Chicago Bears charge in win

The Washington Commanders improved to 2-4 after beating the Chicago Bears (2-4) 12-7 on a windy Thursday night in Chicago.

Bengals' offense, Zac Taylor looking for answers after sluggish start - Cincinnati Bengals- ESPN

Taylor knows the offense must improve in order for the defending AFC champions to have a shot of making another deep playoff run.

Move the Sticks: Shift of offense to defense and layup touchdown leaders

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks.

2022 NFL season's top 10 tight ends: Travis Kelce, Mark Andrews and David Njoku headline position

Who are the most impactful tight ends in the NFL right now? The Next Gen Stats analytics team provides a ranking of the top 10 players at the position in 2022, with some names that could surprise you.

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Oct. 13

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

Another lawsuit is filed against Deshaun Watson - ProFootballTalk

In the same week that he returned to the Browns’ facility while serving an 11-game suspension, another lawsuit has been filed against quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Report: NFL defends controversial roughing call on Chris Jones - National Football Post

The NFL has stood by a controversial penalty on Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Chris Jones for roughing the passer in Monday night’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Lamar Jackson thinks he knows how to draw more penalties

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson joked about finding a way to draw more penalties in light of recent calls.

The quiet part is getting loud: Dan Snyder’s NFL billionaires club wants him out. Forever.

Last May, an implied message was sent to Dan Snyder.

Stop arguing about fourth-down decisions, the worst current debate in sports: Meet me at the Logo

Please, no more. It’s the worst debate in sports right now. Not LeBron vs. Jordan. Not who the true home run champion is. (It’s Barry, by the way.) The current worst debate in sports has sinisterly bonded generations of NFL fans every Sunday to argue and yell about something they have no control over.