Podcast: The 2022 Seahawks quarter(ish) season review

The Seattle Seahawks sit at 2-3 in the NFC West, which contrary to projections looks pretty ordinary at the moment. Through five games of the post-Russell Wilson era, the Seahawks are numero uno in offensive DVOA, but sit a staggering 31st in defensive DVOA. If the Seahawks had even a mediocre defense they might be atop the division and Geno Smith could even be generating some MVP hype with how surprisingly well he’s performed. Alas, 2-3 puts the Seahawks on pace to just about hit the six-win total many expected them to top out at.

Field Gulls Podcast hosts Dan Viens and Dayna O’Gorman teamed up for a review of the Seahawks’ first five games. The positives and negatives are covered, and they also ask whether or not the defense can improve any time soon after such a disappointing start.

Listen in the audio player below:

Subscribe to the Field Gulls Podcast!

Spotify

Apple Podcasts

Stitcher

iHeartRadio

Megaphone RSS

Google Podcasts