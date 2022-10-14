Report: Seahawks waived cornerback John Reid from injured reserve

The big news ahead of the Seattle Seahawks and Arizona Cardinals facing off in Week 6 on Sunday is the return of Bruce Irvin to the team and the potential for him to make an impact on the field for the Hawks. However, according to a report from Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times, in a move that failed to gain any headline, on Wednesday the team reportedly released cornerback John Reid from injured reserve.

Missed this earlier today but the Seahawks have waived cornerback John Reid according to NFL transactions. Reid had been on Injured Reserve since the end of the preseason. He played in 11 games with 2 starts last year. — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) October 14, 2022

Reid initially survived final roster cuts, but was placed on injured reserve the next day in order to make room for Isaiah Dunn and Darryl Johnson, who had been claimed off the waiver from the New York Jets and Carolina Panthers, respectively.

Due to the fact that Reid moved to injured reserve prior to 4 PM New York time on August 31, 2022, he was not eligible to return to the 53 man roster for the Seahawks during the season in spite of reports to the contrary from the team and others. The fact that he has not reportedly been released means that he is now healthy, and will be eligible to catch on elsewhere for the remainder of this season.