Seahawks Friday Injury Report: Al Woods, Gabe Jackson doubtful for Cardinals game

The final injury report for the Seattle Seahawks’ Week 6 matchup with the Arizona Cardinals has been released, and the most obvious concern is that defensive tackle Al Woods is likely out with a knee injury. Considering he’s one of the few defensive players who’s been a net positive this season, and the run defense figures to be even worse without him, this is unwelcome news.

Also doubtful is right guard Gabe Jackson, but with his struggles this season it might be a plus if Phil Haynes subs him for him for a full game. Jake Curhan is also an option given his versatility at both guard and right tackle.

Penny Hart’s the only player ruled out, which isn’t good news for a light Seahawks receiver depth chart, but thankfully it looks like Marquise Goodwin, Dee Eskridge, and Tyler Lockett (not even listed on the injury report) are all set to play.

Here's the Seahawks' final injury report. It lists WRs Dee Eskridge and Marquise Goodwin as questionable, but Pete Carroll says Goodwin is "ready to go" and Eskridge "should be alright." Shelby Harris was a full-go today, a good sign with another player listed as questionable. pic.twitter.com/MZV4N4JY0e — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) October 14, 2022

Darrell Taylor not being on the injury report is an indication that his neck injury isn’t serious enough to jeopardize his status for Sunday. Ryan Neal was a late addition to the injury report but he has no designation so looks like he’ll play, too.

And in case you’re wondering, Bruce Irvin is probably not going to be suiting up as a practice squad elevation.