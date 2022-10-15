Pre-Snap Reads 10/15: Will Seahawks defense step up versus Cardinals?

How are we feeling about the defense?

Seahawks News

Who is Pete Carroll's heir apparent? - Seaside Joe

The worst moment in Seahawks coaching history is the one in which Mike Holmgren decided that Jim Mora, Jr. was going to succeed him when he stepped down. It was no favor to Mora to hand him a 4-12 team, but such is the challenge for most new head coaches.

Seahawks 'Heavy Metal': Rookie Abraham Lucas on DK Metcalf & Making Music in Seattle - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

A behind-the-scenes look at one of the Seattle Seahawks rising stars on offense: offensive tackle Abraham Lucas.

Seattle Seahawks Coach Pete Carroll Speaks Out On Roughing The Passer Controversy: 'Get It Right' - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

NFL officiating has been under fire as of late due to its enforcement of “roughing the passer” penalties. Seahawks coach Pete Carroll would like a word.

Seahawks Injury Updates From Pete Carroll Ahead Of Week 6 Game vs. Cardinals

Injury updates from Seahawks coach Pete Carroll ahead of his team’s Week 6 game against the Cardinals.

Friday Round-Up: Geno Smith &Tariq Woolen Headline Seahawks to Receive Madden 23 Boost

Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith and rookie cornerback Tariq Woolen are just a few of the Seattle players to get a ratings boost in the latest Madden 23 update.

Curtis Allen’s first quarter report card « Seahawks Draft Blog

This is a guest article by Curtis Allen…

Seahawks' Carroll: Improving on D, facing Murray, Woolen's emergence - Seattle Sports

During the latest Pete Carroll Preview, the Seahawks HC discussed a top rookie, a returning LB and much more ahead of facing the Cardinals.

Bump's Seahawks Breakdown: Why run defense will step up vs Cardinals - Seattle Sports

The Seahawks enter Week 6 with the NFL's worst run defense, but Michael Bumpus thinks they turn the page this week vs Arizona.

Seahawks vs. Cardinals preview: What to watch for in Week 6

This Sunday could be a really unique day for Seattle sports fans. If the Seattle Mariners can win a do-or-die game against the Houston Astros Saturday, it will set up a day Sunday where two local teams will play within a mile of each other. This scenario – a Mariners postseason game and a Seahawks game happening in the same area simultaneously – has not even been a remote possibility for two decades.

With torch passed, Kenneth Walker III steps in starting running-back role for Seahawks

I feel like that shows the person that Penny is,’’ Walker said. He’s still trying to help me out when he’s going through what he’s going through. He’s always been supportive of me since I’ve been here and that means a lot to me.

NFC West News

Rams BREAKING: Trade of RB Cam Akers - OUT for Week 6 - Root of Los Angeles Coach Sean McVay 'Working Through Things' Comment? - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

Running back Cam Akers will not play for the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday and is seems obvious that the end of Akers career in L.A. might be on the horizon.

Rams rule out Cam Akers: What’s going on and will Akers be traded? - Turf Show Times

Surprising news leads to a potentially extended absence for L.A.’s top running back

Rams-Panthers: 5 things that L.A. must do to beat Carolina in Week 6 - Turf Show Times

5 keys to victory for the Rams against the Carolina Panthers

Revenge of the Birds Podcast #187: Eagles Review & Cardinals Injury Update - Revenge of the Birds

LISTEN: Eagles Review & Cardinals Injury Update

Revenge of the Birds Podcast #188: #AZvsSEA Preview with @MookieAlexander of @FieldGulls - Revenge of the Birds

LISTEN: @MookieAlexander of @FieldGulls previews if the Cardinals can bounce back against Seattle’s downtrodden defense

Four Arizona Cardinals Out, Four More Questionable vs. Seattle Seahawks - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

The Arizona Cardinals may be without eight players on Sunday, as four players have already been ruled out with four more questionable against the Seattle Seahawks.

Is the 49ers Defense in Danger of Unraveling With Injuries Piling up? - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Analyzing whether the San Francisco 49ers defense is in danger of unraveling due to injuries.

49ers-Falcons: 3 reasons for and against the Niners winning on the road in Week 6 - Niners Nation

Can the 49ers beat the Falcons Why? and why not.

Around The NFL

How Jalen Hurts ascended from good Eagles quarterback to MVP candidate - The Athletic

He's surrounded by a strong supporting cast, but Hurts also now has the confidence to embrace all of the traits that make him special.

NFL Week 6 picks, schedule, odds, injuries, stats, fantasy tips

What to watch for in every game. Bold predictions. Fantasy advice. Key stats to know. And, of course, final score picks. It's all here for Week 6.

How Jalen Hurts transformed his passing game to help make the Eagles contenders

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts spent his offseason sharpening his mechanics in a way that has placed him among the best in the league.

NFL fines Buccaneers' Tom Brady $11,139 for kicking Falcons' Grady Jarrett on roughing the passer play

Tom Brady's instant reaction to getting sacked will hurt his pockets a bit. The NFL fined Brady $11,139 for attempting to kick Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett as he was getting up after sacking Brady in the fourth quarter of their Week 5 game.

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Oct. 14

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

Ron Rivera blows up at Carson Wentz question after win - National Football Post

Washington Commanders coach Ron Rivera delivered a profanity-laced answer to a question implying that it was owner Dan Snyder – not Rivera – who

ESPN implies Daniel Snyder was behind Jon Gruden leak

ESPN implied that Daniel Snyder was responsible for the leak that cost Jon Gruden his NFL coaching career.