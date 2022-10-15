SB Nation Reacts Results: Fans expect Broncos to finish with same or better record than Seahawks

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Each week we ask questions of the most plugged-in Seattle Seahawks fans and fans across the country.

The middle of October has arrived, which means the leaves are turning and falling, temperatures are getting colder and Joe Namath is dominating the TV airwaves advertising Medicare Advantage plans for the next several weeks. In addition, it means the NFL season is in full swing with the games between now and Thanksgiving set to determine which teams will have a leg up in the playoff races heading into the final month of the season.

For the Seattle Seahawks, 2022 was set to be a season in which there were a lot of questions that needed answered before the team could begin to truly consider the future, and so far several answers have been found. Specifically, the rookies starting at tackle, Charles Cross and Abe Luca, as well as at cornerback, in Tariq Woolen and Coby Bryant, have shown that they could play significant roles for the team in coming years. There are certainly plenty more questions that need addressed in the coming weeks and months, but at least to this point the answers provided have given reason for fans to be optimistic regarding the future.

While fans are optimistic about the future, 2022 is proceeding in line with, or even ahead of the expectations of fans. Or so they say.

Just seven percent of respondents to the poll answered that the season is going worse than anticipated, but there were a whole lot of preseason proclamations that the team would be no worse than 3-1 through the first four games. Regardless of whether the record of the team this season is in line with expectations of fans, or whether it exceeds their expectations, the majority of fans continue to believe that Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos will right the ship and finish with the same or a better record than the Seahawks.

So, even if the record of the Seahawks gets ugly in the coming weeks as the team enters a more difficult portion of its schedule, fans are certain to be scoreboard watching in hopes the Broncos set the Hawks up with a couple of very nice early picks in the 2023 NFL Draft.