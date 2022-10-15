Seahawks elevate Christian Jones from practice squad

The Seattle Seahawks have made a practice squad elevation on the eve of their Week 6 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals.

Linebacker Christian Jones has gotten the call-up for the second consecutive week, and third time overall. He’s maxed out his practice squad elevations for the year so if the Seahawks want him beyond Sunday, they’ll have to sign him to the 53-man roster. Considering Seattle has an open roster spot at the moment they could do that, but let’s not get too far ahead here.

Jones can play both off-ball and on the outside as a pass rusher, so he essentially provides extra depth at a time when Darryl Johnson Jr is on IR and Darrell Taylor is struggling to even get on the field due to his disappointing play. Boye Mafe and Uchenna Nwosu are the primary OLBs on the team. The former Bears and Lions linebacker played special teams exclusively against the Atlanta Falcons, but did get 10 defensive snaps against the New Orleans Saints.

No other transactions were made. The Seahawks haven’t activated L.J. Collier off the PUP list and Bruce Irvin obviously wasn’t promoted from the practice squad.