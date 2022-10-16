Seahawks vs. Cardinals: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The Seattle Seahawks (2-3) return to Lumen Field for the first of two showdowns with the Arizona Cardinals (2-3). Both teams are coming off tough losses to the New Orleans Saints and Philadelphia Eagles respectively, and given the expectations for Arizona there’s quite a bit at stake for them in particular on this Sunday afternoon.

For the Seahawks, Geno Smith has played at a genuinely elite level but the defense has let every offense look elite. The Seahawks offense will be without Rashaad Penny for the rest of the year due to injury, so this is rookie Kenneth Walker III’s time to shine in his absence. Meanwhile the Cardinals offense is down running backs James Conner and Darrel Williams, and there’s no DeAndre Hopkins until next week due to his PED suspension. Seattle’s defense has struggled badly but Kyler Murray and company have yet to score in the 1st quarter and have otherwise been an inconsistent unit. Surely, surely the Seahawks defense can perform better against a struggling offense, right? Ehh...

Also of note is that the Cardinals have won 10 straight road games, and they’ve taken five of the last seven games over the Seahawks in Seattle. In this rivalry, the road teams usually prevail.

Here are all the details fans need on this Week 6 divisional matchup, including broadcast information, streaming options, radio commentary and more:

TV Schedule

Date: Sunday, October 16, 2022

Time: 4:05 PM ET/1:05 PM PT

Channel: FOX (Coverage map here)

Announcers: Chris Myers and Robert Smith (sideline reporter: Jen Hale)

Location: Lumen Field | Seattle, Washington

Radio: 710 Seattle Sports / 97.3 KIRO FM (click here for additional radio affiliates outside of the Seattle area)

Radio Announcers: Steve Raible and Dave Wyman (Reporter: Jen Mueller)

Online Streaming: NFL+ | FOX Sports | Fubo.tv | Sling TV | Hulu TV | YouTube TV

Seahawks roster: Click here

Opponent Blog: Revenge of the Birds

Odds

The Seahawks are 2.5-point underdogs according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The over/under point spread is listed at 50.5, which is the 2nd highest O/U in this week’s slate of games.

Seahawks 2022 Regular Season Schedule

September

Week 1, 9/12 (Monday Night Football): W 17-16 vs. Denver Broncos

Week 2, 9/18: L 27-7 at San Francisco 49ers

Week 3, 9/25: L 27-23 vs. Atlanta Falcons

October

Week 4, 10/2: W 48-45 at Detroit Lions

Week 5, 10/9: L 39-32 at New Orleans Saints

Week 6, 10/16: vs. Arizona Cardinals (1:05 PM PT, FOX)

Week 7, 10/23: at Los Angeles Chargers (1:25 PM PT, FOX)

Week 8, 10/30: vs. New York Giants (1:25 PM PT, FOX)

November

Week 9, 11/6: at Arizona Cardinals (1:05 PM PT, FOX)

Week 10, 11/13 (in Munich): at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6:30 AM PT, NFL Network)

Week 11, 11/20: BYE

Week 12, 11/27: vs. Las Vegas Raiders (1:25 PM PT, CBS)

December

Week 13, 12/4: at Los Angeles Rams (1:05 PM PT, FOX)

Week 14, 12/11: vs. Carolina Panthers (1:25 PM PT, FOX)

Week 15, 12/15 (Thu): vs. San Francisco 49ers (5:20 PM PT, Amazon Prime)

Week 16, 12/24 (Sat): at Kansas City Chiefs (10 AM PT, FOX)

January

Week 17, 1/1: vs. New York Jets (1:05 PM PT, FOX)

Week 18, 1/8: vs. Los Angeles Rams (1:25 PM PT, TBD)

