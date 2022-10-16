2022 NFL Season: Seahawks vs. Cardinals 1st Quarter game thread

The Seattle Seahawks have had a hell of a hard time winning home games against the Arizona Cardinals since the famous 58-0 drubbing of 2012. They’ve taken Ls in 2013, 2015-2017, 2019, and 2021. In the context of the 2022 matchup, the Cardinals have won 10 straight regular season road games and the Seahawks are a sub .500 home team dating back to 2021.

We’ve seen this Seahawks defense churn out bad game after bad game after bad game... it can’t keep going like this forever, right? Because as good as the Seahawks offense has performed, they also can’t be expected to put up 30+ every single week. Arizona is banged up but they are a desperate team looking to turnaround a season on the cusp of being lost.

Many of you are still pretty wound up after the Mariners game/elimination on Saturday. Nothing, of course, calms the nerves like a Seahawks game.

SEA!!!!