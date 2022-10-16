 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

2022 NFL Season: Week 6 early games open thread

By Mookie Alexander
/ new
NFL: New York Giants at Baltimore Ravens Evan Habeeb-USA TODAY Sports

Ravens-Giants and Jets-Packers are the pick of the 10 AM games. We also have 49ers-Falcons to keep an eye on.

Our picks below:

More From Field Gulls

Loading comments...