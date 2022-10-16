Pre-Snap Reads 10/16: Game day!

Seahawks News

Seahawks depth chart: How much has roster changed since 53-man roster announcement?

Seattle Seahawks CB Tariq Woolen Reveals 'Enormous Advantage' as Rookie Playmaker - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Despite the Seattle Seahawks poor defensive play this season, they seem to have found a gem in rookie corner back Tariq Woolen.

Cardinals at Seahawks spread, odds, picks: Expert predictions for Week 6 NFL game - The Athletic

See odds, TV information and expert predictions for the Seahawks vs. Cardinals Week 6 NFL game.

Seahawks Elevate Christian Jones From Practice Squad For Sunday’s Game vs. Cardinals

The Seahawks elevated Christian Jones from the practice squad for the third time this season.

Seahawks still seeking results from defense as key point in schedule arrives

The Arizona Cardinals served as the bookend for the Seahawks career of quarterback Russell Wilson. He played his first NFL game against the Cardinals in Arizona in 2012 and his last Seahawks game against the Cardinals in Arizona in 2022. That latter contest, on Jan. 9.

NFC West News

Los Angeles Rams Trade for Sony Michel: A Way to Solve Cam Akers Issue? - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

The Los Angeles Rams' victorious past continues to yield potential answers to their plethora of problems.

Rams-Panthers: Could LA be facing a future player in Brian Burns in Week 6? - Turf Show Times

Rob Havenstein and Joseph Noteboom could be blocking a future teammate in Week 6

49ers news: 5 players to watch on the 49ers defense: Drake Jackson, you’re up - Niners Nation

The depth will be tested

What the 49ers' B-Team Must Do to Beat the Atlanta Falcons - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Analyzing the banged-up San Francisco 49ers' path to victory over the Atlanta Falcons.

Cardinals Make Roster Moves Ahead of Seahawks Matchup - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

The Arizona Cardinals announced a handful of roster moves prior to Sunday's road trip to play the Seattle Seahawks.

Saturday before football Sunday: What to watch for in Cardinals-Seahawks - Revenge of the Birds

Kliff Kingsbury is 3-3 versus Pete Carroll’s Seattle Seahawks

Cardinals' Antonio Hamilton thankful after comeback from second-degree burns - Arizona Cardinals- ESPN

After a scary kitchen accident, Hamilton questioned his future. But after his return to the field last Sunday, the doubt was replaced by gratitude.

Around The NFL

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Oct. 15

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

Dolphins set likely return date for Tua Tagovailoa

The Miami Dolphins have a likely return date for Tua Tagovailoa after he was cleared from the concussion protocol Saturday.

Tom Brady skips Saturday walk-through and meetings, will meet Bucs in Pittsburgh - ProFootballTalk

He worked on Wednesday. He didn’t work on Saturday morning.

Report: Panthers listening on Christian McCaffrey trade offers

There have been a lot of iffy trade rumors surrounding Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey this week, many of which have been refuted. A new report, however, suggests that there is at least some openness on the Panthers’ part to a potential deal.