Al Woods inactive for Seahawks against Cardinals

Week 6 is underway, and for the Seattle Seahawks that means the second divisional showdown of the season. The first division matchup of 2022, against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 2, did not go well, as neither the offense nor the defense performed well that day. However, what a difference a few weeks can make, as the Hawks offense has exploded for 80 points over the last two games, though the defense has continued to struggle.

As for who will be on the field, or rather who will not be on the field for the Beak Week matchup, the Hawks will be without one of their most important defensive players through the first five weeks of the season, Al Woods. In addition, after making his Seattle debut against the New Orleans Saints in Week 5, Artie Burns is inactive with a groin injury, while right guard Gabe Jackson is inactive just days after the team restructured his contract in order to free up cap space.

So, the full list of inactives is: