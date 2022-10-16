 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

2022 NFL Season: Seahawks vs. Cardinals 3rd Quarter game thread

Still no touchdowns for anyone just yet.

By Mookie Alexander
/ new
Arizona Cardinals v Seattle Seahawks Photo by Lindsey Wasson/Getty Images

The Seahawks defense is playing well! If only the offense could rediscover its scoring form.

9-3 Seattle over Arizona.

More From Field Gulls

Loading comments...