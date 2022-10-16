Filed under: Game Threads 2022 NFL Season: Seahawks vs. Cardinals 4th Quarter game thread Special teams has all the points. Including the only touchdown. By Mookie Alexander@mookiealexander Oct 16, 2022, 3:22pm PDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: 2022 NFL Season: Seahawks vs. Cardinals 4th Quarter game thread Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Lindsey Wasson/Getty Images There have been five made field goals, a special teams touchdown by Arizona, and a missed PAT by the Cardinals. It’s 12-9 Seahawks. More From Field Gulls Twitter reacts to Tariq Woolen and the Seahawks defense ‘Sunday Night Football’ open thread: Cowboys at Eagles Seahawks 19, Cardinals 9: Defensive redemption 2022 NFL Season: Seahawks vs. Cardinals 3rd Quarter game thread 2022 NFL Season: Seahawks vs. Cardinals 2nd Quarter game thread 2022 NFL Season: Seahawks vs. Cardinals 1st Quarter game thread Loading comments...
Loading comments...